2016 Redskins Salute Player Of The Year: Vernon Davis

Aug 30, 2017 at 05:49 AM
On Wednesday, Redskins tight end Vernon Davis received the Redskins Salute Award at the 56th annual Redskins Welcome Home Luncheon.*

If you attended any of the USAA events the Redskins hosted throughout last year, you probably remember a recurring theme: Vernon Davis was there, chatting and signing autographs long after practice and events had finished.  

He, like the Redskins, has made a commitment to supporting the U.S. Armed Forces in any way possible.

The extra effort hasn't gone unnoticed by the team, which awarded Davis with the Redskins Salute Award, presented by GCO Consulting Group, at the Redskins Welcome Home Luncheon, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, in McLean, Va.

The Redskins Salute Award, this year handed out by Lt. Col. Justin Constantine, is presented annually to the member of the Redskins organization, past or present, that is doing the most to support our men and women in uniform and their families. A brief look at Davis's resume and you'll understand why this took place.  

Davis sought out service members during events throughout the area, signing countless autographs during a walkthrough at Joint Base Andrews and during military-exclusive events. During USAA's Salute To Service month last November, Davis got a "taste" of military life when he ate an MRE, better known as a Meal, Ready to Eat.

Davis attended the dinner with Redskins special teams coach Ben Kotwica, who served eight years in the U.S. Army, and got a real taste of military life.

"It's pretty amazing what they go through and how they live their life," Davis said. "I just want to give a big thanks to the troops for all the sacrifices they make. I don't know what life would be like without them."

Last season, during an on-field campaign in which he collected 44 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns, Davis donated a game-worn jersey for a USAA/NFL initiative.

Along with his concentration in helping those who defend our freedom, Davis partook in Redskins' Charity Golf Classic and the Redskins Runway Show. He also came full circle during the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's annual "4th and Life Football Forum," as he was a speaker at the event 14 years after first participating as a student-athlete at Dunbar High School.

"It is surreal, it is. Just being here in Washington D.C., in general, just being back here as a Redskin," Davis said. "I'm very familiar with these kids and how they grew up, because I grew up in this environment, even though it's changed drastically, but there's still some synergy there with the kids and in so many different ways. So to be here and support these kids and giving back in general is always a plus and is major, it really is."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

