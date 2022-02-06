2022-monsterjam-pressrelease

LANDOVER, MD – This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today will play FedExField, home of the newly named Washington Commanders, for the first time ever on Saturday, June 11. Monster Jam®, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, February 8, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 15. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider's look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Washington, DC fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

Saturday, June 11 at 7 PM

Pit Party 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Pit Party Early Access starting at 1:30 PM

WHERE: FedExField | 1600 FedEX Way, Landover, MD 20785

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by TBD.

Additional trucks and drivers will be announced at a later date.

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event and wellness policies.

PHOTO/VIDEO ASSETS: Media can download truck/driver photos and other press materials directly here*.*

