News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Season Tickets 2022

Feb 03, 2022 at 03:03 PM

As we embark on the next chapter, we recognize that so much of our success depends on what's always carried us – the support, dedication, and passion of our Fans.

We would be honored to welcome you into the Burgundy & Gold family.

Place your Season Ticket deposit today to secure your place at FedExField for the 2022 Season.

Deposits start at just $50!

After you place your deposit, you will be invited out to FedExField in late February for our "Select a Seat" event which will include:

  • A tour of the Washington Commanders locker room
  • Alumni meet & greets
  • Complimentary food & beverage
  • The opportunity to personally select your seats for the 2022 season
  • And much more!

Fill out the form below and a representative will be reach out to you in 24-48 hours to help you secure the perfect seats!

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A new chapter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

New name, same service for Commanders' Jonathan Allen

Allen visited his alma mater, Stone Bridge High School, on the day of team's brand reveal
news

Top quotes from the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference

Co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, Julie Donaldson, Joe Theismann and Jonathan Allen spoke during the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference. Here's a look at some of their top quotes.
news

Social media reacts to Washington's new identity

Fans, alumni, players and media members react to the unveiling of Washington's rebrand launch.
Advertising