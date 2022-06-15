2024 Army Navy details

This will be the 125th Army-Navy game dating back to 1890 and will be only the second time the Washington, D.C. metro area has been selected to host this game, which was also played at FedExField in 2011. The location of the game varies from year-to-year and is typically played in a neutral east coast venue.

DC will host a number of signature events in the days leading into the game including the Army-Navy Gala, the Patriot Games showcasing the Cadets versus the Midshipmen and, unique to the District, the Army-Navy Block Party on The Wharf.