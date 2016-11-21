5 Takeaways: Redskins-Packers

The Redskins quarterback put on a show against the Packers, taking advantage of a depleted secondary to the tune of 375 yards and three touchdowns along with a 145.8 passer rating, his highest passer rating since posting a 155.1 against the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale last year.

Even with windy conditions, gripped it and let it rip against the Packers. The Redskins averaged more than 11 yards per pass play and eight of the teams longest plays on the night – including five of the six longest – were passing plays off the arm of Cousins.

"The one to Pierre was a 70-yard touchdown. I don't think I could throw the ball 10 yards into that thing, but he spun it," Gruden said. "He's always been able to knife a ball through the wind, really. He's been a good quarterback in the rain and wind. He has a really good release and a good feel for it. So that one and the deep one to [Jamison] Crowder to the one-yard line was another great throw."

Cousins didn't want a repeat of last year's playoff loss to the Packers, either. He adjusted to what he saw from Green Bay's defense and made them pay.

"We came away feeling like there were plays that were there to be made and didn't get made," Cousins said, referring to that playoff loss. "Whether it was just preparing that much more or communicating better with how we want plays executed, how we want them run. That continuity and that experience together I think helps. Things were clicking tonight. It goes from top to bottom. It was a great job by the offensive line, protecting the receivers, getting open versus man coverage, zone coverage and running the football well. It was such a combination of so many people."

5. DeSean Jackson fought through some shoulder discomfort to help open up the defense.

Inactive last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, Jackson was questionable going into Sunday's game.

He had been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury for quite a while now and was limited during practice on Thursday and Friday.

But after feeling pretty good in warmups, Jackson was a go against the Packers. He hauled in four receptions for 51 yards and a first quarter touchdown on 49 offensive snaps.

"I can't really feel it right now," Jackson admitted of his shoulder after the game. "It will probably be a little sore later on in the morning, but it's a great win [and] a great team effort. Everybody pitched in and was a part of it. I'm just excited about it. [We] have a quick turnaround week. Everybody's focused on this next game coming up. It's going to be another big one. Every game from here on out is going to be a big one, so we just have to put it all together."

As Jackson gets back onto the field down the stretch, his speed will continue to open up things underneath for teammates. And maybe he'll get a few more long touchdowns in the process.