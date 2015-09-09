News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

9/9: Redskins Make Roster Moves

Sep 09, 2015 at 09:04 AM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins waived the following player from their Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement:

  • WR Evan Spencer

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Commanders elevate Alex Erickson from practice squad amid multiple roster moves

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return to practice

Wentz has started his 21-day clock to rejoin the active roster.

news

Washington Commanders to reveal Sean Taylor memorial installation in honor of the 15th anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 matchup

The Washington Commanders will honor Sean Taylor on the 15th Anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 home matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 27 at 1 p.m.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Commanders place J.D. McKissic, Armani Rogers to IR

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation to feed 2,500 Prince George's County families in need at 20th annual Harvest Feast

The 20th annual Harvest Feast is in partnership with regional hunger relief organization Capital Area Food Bank, Bank of America, FedEx, Paisano's Pizza, PepsiCo, the Prince George's County Department of Social Services, and Safeway.

news

Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Slye finished four-for-four in Washington's 32-21 win at Philadelphia, hitting field goals of 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards. It was the second time in his career he made two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game.

news

Washington Commanders celebrate National Philanthropy Day, reflect on year of service

Over the past year, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation assisted 179,000 children and families in the region, reached 60+ area school districts, and hosted more than 50 events that support underserved communities across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Commanders elevate Nathan Gerry, Jaret Patterson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertising