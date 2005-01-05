News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Arrington: 'I'm Proud Of Our Defense'

Jan 05, 2005 at 09:48 AM

Linebacker LaVar Arrington discussed the Redskins' top-ranked defense as the team began preparations for the Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField:

Q: What do you like best about the defense?

A: "It is an adaptive defense. It adapts to the weaknesses of every team that we play. Any time you have a coach that is bright enough to understand the concepts of a very good defense and the concepts of a very good offense that you are going up against, that always puts you in the situation where you can be successful. When you have a situation like that, you can make things happen."

Q: How meaningful is it that this group is ranked No. 1 in the NFL?

A: "I am just proud of the guys. We are facing so much adversity with all of the injuries and different things and everyone is rising up. I think Cornelius Griffin has probably has had the best year out of any defensive tackle in the NFL. Fred Smoot never ceases to amaze me because he plays with a lot of heart. They're all really fighting. And I know the offense is going to catch up. We're going to be well-balanced."

Q: How key is it that the defense is so successful on stopping third downs?

A: "Third down wins games. It gets us off the field and it gets the offense back on the field. Any time you can win on third downs consistently, that definitely plays mind games with the offensive coordinator on the other side. Any time you can do that, you don't let them get comfortable or in a rhythm. We weren't too good at third downs last year, so this has been a great change for us because now it gives us the advantage. It gives our offense as many opportunities as possible to score points."

Q: Does success on third down start in the film room, or is it mostly just stepping up on gameday?

A: "It's all about knowing your opponent, so I'd say it's a little of both. You have to know your opponent, then you have to go on the field and execute."

Q: How integral has [assistant head coach-defense] Gregg Williams been in the defense being so highly ranked?

A: "I had a lot of in-depth conversations with Coach Williams this offseason. He has had me in his corner for a long time. He wants guys who are quick, make quick decisions, and are team players. He's a man of his word and that's all you can ask for. He's done everything that he has said he was going to do. It's not hard to put your blood and guts on the line for someone like that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising