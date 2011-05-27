Banneker Student Wins Redskins' Scholarship





Redskins owner Daniel Snyder made a surprise phone call to Benjamin Banneker Academic High School senior Yasmine Arrington on Friday with news that she was the 2011 recipient of the $25,000 college scholarship via the Redskins Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Snyder also announced that he would match the $5,000 that Arrington raised this year through her ScholarCHIPS program that provides college scholarships to high school seniors who have an incarcerated parent.

Arrington currently maintains a 3.2 GPA and in addition to being a published poet, she has received several oratorical and writing distinctions.

Outside of class, Arrington is involved in basketball, tennis and volleyball as well as numerous cultural and artistic organizations. Last year, she founded the non-profit ScholarCHIPS (for Children of Incarcerated Parents) that will provide college scholarships to high school seniors with incarcerated parents.

Arrington, who will attend Elon University in the fall, becomes the third local student to receive the scholarship, joining former Ballou Senior High School student Clayton Armstrong (2009) and Oxon Hill High School graduate Kiana Hardy (2010).

Armstrong is completing his sophomore year at the University of Arizona and Hardy is finishing her freshman year at Spelman College. Both students are maintaining grade point averages well above 3.0 while balancing heavy academic and participation in extracurricular activities.

In 2009, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation launched the scholarship that annually provides one high-potential, low-income high school senior with a $25,000 college scholarship.

The scholarship, administered by the DC College Success Foundation, is disbursed throughout the student's collegiate career and an academic mentor also is provided during the first year.