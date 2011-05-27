News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Banneker Student Wins Redskins' Scholarship

May 27, 2011 at 05:25 AM
AP100813029327SnyderInside.jpg


Redskins owner Daniel Snyder made a surprise phone call to Benjamin Banneker Academic High School senior Yasmine Arrington on Friday with news that she was the 2011 recipient of the $25,000 college scholarship via the Redskins Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Snyder also announced that he would match the $5,000 that Arrington raised this year through her ScholarCHIPS program that provides college scholarships to high school seniors who have an incarcerated parent.

Arrington currently maintains a 3.2 GPA and in addition to being a published poet, she has received several oratorical and writing distinctions.

Outside of class, Arrington is involved in basketball, tennis and volleyball as well as numerous cultural and artistic organizations. Last year, she founded the non-profit ScholarCHIPS (for Children of Incarcerated Parents) that will provide college scholarships to high school seniors with incarcerated parents.

Arrington, who will attend Elon University in the fall, becomes the third local student to receive the scholarship, joining former Ballou Senior High School student Clayton Armstrong (2009) and Oxon Hill High School graduate Kiana Hardy (2010).

Armstrong is completing his sophomore year at the University of Arizona and Hardy is finishing her freshman year at Spelman College. Both students are maintaining grade point averages well above 3.0 while balancing heavy academic and participation in extracurricular activities.

In 2009, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation launched the scholarship that annually provides one high-potential, low-income high school senior with a $25,000 college scholarship.

The scholarship, administered by the DC College Success Foundation, is disbursed throughout the student's collegiate career and an academic mentor also is provided during the first year.

Additionally, the WRCF chose the DC College Success Foundation to administer the scholarship in part because of their strong working scholarship model that places scholarship recipients in a mentoring program that requires the student to work with a mentor during their freshman year to help ensure success.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Continuing last month's support of response efforts in Eastern Europe, Commanders deliver care packages to troops getting ready to deploy from BWI

Packages assembled at the stadium were handed out last week at the airport.

news

With Commanders Entertainment Team, Crysten finds balance and learns invaluable lessons

In the lead up to the 2022 Entertainment Team open auditions, Commanders.com presents a three-part series going behind the scenes of the team's season-topping moments from 2021.

news

Family bonds give JoJo a memorable rookie season on Commanders Entertainment Team

In the lead up to the 2022 Entertainment Team open auditions, Commanders.com presents a three-part series going behind the scenes of the team's season-topping moments from 2021.

news

Commanders Entertainment Team performer Javai values connections, 'once-in-a-lifetime experience' at 2022 Pro Bowl

In the lead up to the 2022 Entertainment Team open auditions, Commanders.com presents a three-part series going behind the scenes of the team's season-topping moments from 2021.

news

Washington Commanders and USO team up to assemble thousands of Care Packages for troops responding to Ukrainian crisis

Commanders staff, team alumni, sponsors and partners joined active-duty service members and USO representatives to pack more than 4,000 USO Care Packages filled with over 24,000 items to be sent to troops deploying to Eastern Europe.

news

Inaugural 'Select a Seat' event delivers unforgettable experience to first-time season ticket members

The two-day event saw thousands become first-time season ticket members.

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.

news

Washington Football Toy Giveaway creates long-lasting memories for local families

The Washington Football Toy Giveaway, the grand finale of the team's month-long Season of Giving initiative, was organized in partnership with surrounding community groups to provide presents for local youth who would benefit most from the gifts.

news

Ron Rivera supports St. Jude Red Frog Proton Therapy for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Rivera will wear customized shoes during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

DeAndre Carter supports Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Carter will be wearing customized cleats to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which works to improve the lives of those affected by Type 1 diabetes.

news

Taylor Heinicke supports Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Heinicke will wear his custom-designed cleats during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.

Advertising