Baxter, Kozlowski Back; Rasby Waived

The Redskins completed the signing of tight end Fred Baxter to the active 53-man roster on Tuesday.

To make room for Baxter, an experienced and skilled player who spent training camp and preseason with the Redskins earlier this year, the team cut tight end Walter Rasby.

In addition, the team re-signed tight end/H-back Brian Kozlowski and released linebacker Brandon Barnes.

Baxter, 6-3 and 268 pounds, is a 12-year NFL veteran who was released by the Redskins at final roster cut-downs last August. He has fully recovered from a right knee injury he suffered in the Redskins' second preseason game.

Baxter has appeared in 134 games with 50 starts. He has recorded 100 receptions for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the New York Jets (1993-00), Chicago Bears (2001-02) and New England Patriots (2002-03).

Baxter entered the league as a fifth-round draft choice (115th overall) by the Jets in the 1993 NFL Draft. He is a proven special teams performer, collecting 51 career stops and earning Jets special teams MVP honors in 1996 when he led the team with 18 tackles.

His blocking skills have paved the way for six 1,000-yard rushers during his career, most recently Curtis Martin with the Jets (1998-99) and Anthony Thomas for the Bears (2001).

Baxter will wear jersey #89 with the Redskins.