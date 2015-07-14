Bleacher Report Gives Redskins Strong Offseason Grade

"I'll do everything in my power to make this organization as strong as it can possibly be," he said in his opening remarks.

In the seven months that he's been in office, it would be hard to argue he hasn't.

Bleacher Report thought so, too, and columnist Russell Baxter released his offseason grades for each NFL team before heading to training camp.

The Redskins, deservedly, received an "A," the best mark in their division.

"New general manager Scot McCloughan gave the new [defensive] coordinator [Joe Barry] some impressive toys in defensive linemen Terrance Knighton, Ricky Jean Francois, Stephen Paea and Jerrell Powe," Baxter writes. "Improving cornerback Chris Culliver and former Pro Bowl free safety Dashon Goldson hope to help a defense that allowed an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes in 2014."

Baxter doesn't even mention most of the draft picks that should play immediate dividends, specifically the first three overall picks in offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, linebacker Preston Smith and running back Matt Jones.

The addition of safety Jeron Johnson and a healthy Duke Ihenacho should also bolster a new-look defense that looks to be very aggressive up front and have some key veterans in the secondary to guide younger corners Bashaud Breeland and David Amerson.

A younger, improved offensive line and the many rookie additions on defense should help significantly with special teams, which was a weaker group last season.

It's no wonder why the Redskins earned favorable grades above the Cowboys (B), Giants (C) and Eagles (C).

"Can this team bounce back and stun the rest of the NFC East this upcoming season?" Baxter writes. "It may be the defense that paves the way for a surprising resurgence."

