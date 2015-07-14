News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Bleacher Report Gives Redskins Strong Offseason Grade

Jul 14, 2015 at 04:17 AM

RELATED LINKS:
--Johnson, Ihenacho Bringing Out A Friendly Competition
--Redskins Add Johnson To Secondary

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Scot McCloughan made his mission clear the moment he was introduced as general manager of the Washington Redskins.

2015 Redskins Minicamp: Day 2

Check out images from the Washington Redskins' second mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 17, 2015, at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

No Title
1 / 85
No Title
2 / 85
No Title
3 / 85
No Title
4 / 85
No Title
5 / 85
No Title
6 / 85
No Title
7 / 85
No Title
8 / 85
No Title
9 / 85
No Title
10 / 85
No Title
11 / 85
No Title
12 / 85
No Title
13 / 85
No Title
14 / 85
No Title
15 / 85
No Title
16 / 85
No Title
17 / 85
No Title
18 / 85
No Title
19 / 85
No Title
20 / 85
No Title
21 / 85
No Title
22 / 85
No Title
23 / 85
No Title
24 / 85
No Title
25 / 85
No Title
26 / 85
No Title
27 / 85
No Title
28 / 85
No Title
29 / 85
No Title
30 / 85
No Title
31 / 85
No Title
32 / 85
No Title
33 / 85
No Title
34 / 85
No Title
35 / 85
No Title
36 / 85
No Title
37 / 85
No Title
38 / 85
No Title
39 / 85
No Title
40 / 85
No Title
41 / 85
No Title
42 / 85
No Title
43 / 85
No Title
44 / 85
No Title
45 / 85
No Title
46 / 85
No Title
47 / 85
No Title
48 / 85
No Title
49 / 85
No Title
50 / 85
No Title
51 / 85
No Title
52 / 85
No Title
53 / 85
No Title
54 / 85
No Title
55 / 85
No Title
56 / 85
No Title
57 / 85
No Title
58 / 85
No Title
59 / 85
No Title
60 / 85
No Title
61 / 85
No Title
62 / 85
No Title
63 / 85
No Title
64 / 85
No Title
65 / 85
No Title
66 / 85
No Title
67 / 85
No Title
68 / 85
No Title
69 / 85
No Title
70 / 85
No Title
71 / 85
No Title
72 / 85
No Title
73 / 85
No Title
74 / 85
No Title
75 / 85
No Title
76 / 85
No Title
77 / 85
No Title
78 / 85
No Title
79 / 85
No Title
80 / 85
No Title
81 / 85
No Title
82 / 85
No Title
83 / 85
No Title
84 / 85
No Title
85 / 85
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I'll do everything in my power to make this organization as strong as it can possibly be," he said in his opening remarks.

In the seven months that he's been in office, it would be hard to argue he hasn't.

Bleacher Report thought so, too, and columnist Russell Baxter released his offseason grades for each NFL team before heading to training camp.

The Redskins, deservedly, received an "A," the best mark in their division.

"New general manager Scot McCloughan gave the new [defensive] coordinator [Joe Barry] some impressive toys in defensive linemen Terrance Knighton, Ricky Jean Francois, Stephen Paea and Jerrell Powe," Baxter writes. "Improving cornerback Chris Culliver and former Pro Bowl free safety Dashon Goldson hope to help a defense that allowed an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes in 2014."

Baxter doesn't even mention most of the draft picks that should play immediate dividends, specifically the first three overall picks in offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, linebacker Preston Smith and running back Matt Jones.

The addition of safety Jeron Johnson and a healthy Duke Ihenacho should also bolster a new-look defense that looks to be very aggressive up front and have some key veterans in the secondary to guide younger corners Bashaud Breeland and David Amerson.

A younger, improved offensive line and the many rookie additions on defense should help significantly with special teams, which was a weaker group last season.

It's no wonder why the Redskins earned favorable grades above the Cowboys (B), Giants (C) and Eagles (C).

"Can this team bounce back and stun the rest of the NFC East this upcoming season?" Baxter writes. "It may be the defense that paves the way for a surprising resurgence."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising