Brunell: Hamstring Injury 'Day to Day'

Mark Brunell said his left hamstring injury suffered during Sunday's 20-14 loss to the New York Giants is "day-to-day" and that he'll receive treatment for it this week.

"We'll see how it responds," he said.

Brunell said he thinks he suffered the injury while scrambling out of the pocket on the Redskins' opening drive of the third quarter. He managed to stay in the game for six more plays, but finally came out after falling to the ground on a handoff to Clinton Portis.

"I think it happened on one of those bootlegs," Brunell said. "I don't know if I landed wrong, but I just felt a pull. It was unfortunate because it came at the wrong time."

Team officials will determine his status for the Sept. 27 game against Dallas later this week.

Brunell was 10-of-18 for 92 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the game. After the injury, he was replaced by Patrick Ramsey.

Brunell and Ramsey led the offense to one touchdown each, but for the most part, the unit struggled to get into scoring position against a bigger, aggressive front seven of the Giants.

"We've got a lot of football to be played and we will get better," Brunell said. "We took a step backwards [against the Giants]. You're not going to win games when you turn it over. The passing game needs some work, but we ran the ball well at times.