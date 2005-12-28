Brunell Says Knee Injury Is 'Progressing'

Quarterback Mark Brunell said on Wednesday that his sprained knee is "progressing,' but he remains day to day as the Redskins prepare for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brunell is officially listed as probable.

"I feel a little better today than I did yesterday," Brunell said. "It's day to day. We're close to Sunday, of course, so all of the time I can get to rehab this injury, the better off I'll be. All I can say is that each day it's progressing."

Added head coach Joe Gibbs: "In talking with Mark, he gives me an impression that he thinks he can go. We'll work toward that. Today, I thought it was best for him to sit. He watched everything and threw some ball, but he didn't take any team work."

Brunell said he participated in a walk-through practice on Wednesday morning, but added that he didn't expect to work much through the team's afternoon practice.

If Brunell is unable to play on Sunday against the Eagles, backup quarterback Patrick Ramsey will step in.

Ramsey said on Wednesday that he has prepared all season long as if he were a starter--and this week is no different.

Last Saturday against the New York Giants, Ramsey entered the game after Brunell suffered his knee injury early in the third quarter. Ramsey led the offense to two second-half touchdowns--including a 72-yard touchdown pass to Santana Moss--in the Redskins' 35-20 win over the Giants at FedExField.

"It was fun to get out there and I was glad to get an opportunity to help our team this year at such a meaningful time," Ramsey said. "At the same time, for Mark, he has gotten us to this point and you hope for him that he's able to play."

Ramsey said stepping in for Brunell last Saturday was made easier due to his teammates playing so well.

"We ran the ball so well and Santana made a huge play in a very tight situation," Ramsey said. "From that point forward, we rolled pretty well with the running game, hit some short stuff, and converted some first downs. Everyone played so well that it wasn't as difficult as it could have been."

Of course, Brunell knows the significance of Sunday's game against Philadelphia and he hopes to be ready to play.