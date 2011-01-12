Capers Among Six Signed to Futures Contracts





The Redskins have signed six players who finished last season on the team's practice squad, including 2010 seventh-round draft pick Selvish Capers.

The team also signed offensive tackle Xavier Fulton, wide receivers Taurus Johnson and Maurice Price, running back Shawnbrey McNeal and defensive lineman Rashaad Duncan.

Capers, a 6-5, 315-pound offensive tackle, spent all of last season on the Redskins' practice squad. He alternated between left and right tackle during training camp and preseason.

Fulton, 6-5 and 301 pounds, signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 21. He was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft, but he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

Johnson, 6-1 and 205 pounds, signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Nov. 8. He originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2009. He has also had NFL stints with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

Price, 6-1 and 197 pounds, signed with Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 1. He joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chiefs in 2007. He spent time on the New England Patriots' active roster in 2008 and he has also had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

McNeal, 5-9 and 190 pounds, also signed with Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 1. He entered the NFL with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2010. He was part of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad before joining the Redskins.