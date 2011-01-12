News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Capers Among Six Signed to Futures Contracts

Jan 12, 2011 at 05:05 AM
188197.jpg


The Redskins have signed six players who finished last season on the team's practice squad, including 2010 seventh-round draft pick Selvish Capers.

The team also signed offensive tackle Xavier Fulton, wide receivers Taurus Johnson and Maurice Price, running back Shawnbrey McNeal and defensive lineman Rashaad Duncan.

Capers, a 6-5, 315-pound offensive tackle, spent all of last season on the Redskins' practice squad. He alternated between left and right tackle during training camp and preseason.

Fulton, 6-5 and 301 pounds, signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 21. He was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft, but he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

Johnson, 6-1 and 205 pounds, signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Nov. 8. He originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2009. He has also had NFL stints with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

Price, 6-1 and 197 pounds, signed with Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 1. He joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chiefs in 2007. He spent time on the New England Patriots' active roster in 2008 and he has also had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

McNeal, 5-9 and 190 pounds, also signed with Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 1. He entered the NFL with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2010. He was part of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad before joining the Redskins.

Duncan, 6-2 and 315 pounds, signed with the Redskins' practice squad on Dec. 22. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Buccaneers in 2009 and also had practice squad stints with the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising