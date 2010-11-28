Chelsea Is Redskins' Pro Bowl Cheerleader

Congratulations to Chelsea for being selected by her teammates to represent the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl.

We were happy to surprise her at the Redskins-Vikings game on Nov. 28 with her parents and fiancé on the field as she received flowers from former Pro Bowl cheerleaders Tiffany and Jamilla.

Chelsea will head to Hawaii on Jan. 24 to become a part of an elite group of NFL cheerleaders. Besides performing at the Pro Bowl game, she will make several appearances in Hawaii to speak with community, military and corporate leaders.

Chelsea has served as a co-captain of the team for three years and had been a member for five years.