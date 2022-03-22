Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 7.0

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Selection: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (March 21)

Analysis: The Commanders are reshuffling the line at guard with Andrew Norwell replacing Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers being released. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr is coming off a strong season and Sam Cosmi is a good candidate to be either a strong swing backup or prepare to take over for Flowers. Penning, with natural strength and power for right tackle, also wowed with athleticism at the Combine and would be the best player available to boost new QB Carson Wentz.

Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Analysis: Though a bit undersized, Linderbaum is one of the best players in this draft. His home base is at center, and that's where his traits project best. However, he can be a versatile interior player who can be a quick impactful starter.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (March 15)

Analysis: Wilson, meanwhile, is one of the the most dynamic players in college football and his game in many ways reminds us of Odell Beckham Jr.

Expert: Mike Mulhern, Yahoo Sports

Analysis: London gives him a big body opposite Terry McLaurin. That duo that should produce plenty of big plays in the passing game.

Expert: Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

Analysis: He is a big, physical, and an extremely talented cover cornerback. Can play man or zone coverage and his skill is the same, so the scheme doesn't matter with this player. Can lock down an entire side of the field just by being in the vicinity. He has long arms and is great at using them to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (March 14)