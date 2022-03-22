News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 7.0

Mar 22, 2022 at 12:39 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Selection: Derek Stingley, CB, LSU (March 22)

Analysis: Though a bit undersized, Linderbaum is one of the best players in this draft. His home base is at center, and that's where his traits project best. However, he can be a versatile interior player who can be a quick impactful starter.

Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Selection: Drake London, WR, USC (March 22)

Analysis: They traded to get Carson Wentz, so why not get him another young weapon? London is a big receiver who will help liven up the passing game.

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: Drake London, WR, USC (March 21)

Analysis: What better way to assist Wentz and supplement WR1 Terry McLaurin than with a 6-4, 219-pound Mike Evans type? London had seven TD grabs in eight games last season, which ended early due to a broken ankle that also kept him from competing at the combine.

Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (March 21)

Analysis: Another quarterback may not be what you expected, but as I mentioned, the selection of Willis at No. 2 pushes the price on the rest of the quarterback class. Matt Corral comes in after an injury sustained at the turn of the year sidelined him from all offseason workouts. Still, his arm platforms are next level, as is his athleticism.

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Selection: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (March 21)

Analysis: The Commanders are reshuffling the line at guard with Andrew Norwell replacing Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers being released. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr is coming off a strong season and Sam Cosmi is a good candidate to be either a strong swing backup or prepare to take over for Flowers. Penning, with natural strength and power for right tackle, also wowed with athleticism at the Combine and would be the best player available to boost new QB Carson Wentz.

Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Selection: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa (March 15)

Analysis: Though a bit undersized, Linderbaum is one of the best players in this draft. His home base is at center, and that's where his traits project best. However, he can be a versatile interior player who can be a quick impactful starter.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (March 15)

Analysis: Wilson, meanwhile, is one of the the most dynamic players in college football and his game in many ways reminds us of Odell Beckham Jr.

Expert: Mike Mulhern, Yahoo Sports

Selection: Drake London, WR, USC (March 15)

Analysis: London gives him a big body opposite Terry McLaurin. That duo that should produce plenty of big plays in the passing game.

Expert: Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

Selection: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (March 14)

Analysis: He is a big, physical, and an extremely talented cover cornerback. Can play man or zone coverage and his skill is the same, so the scheme doesn't matter with this player. Can lock down an entire side of the field just by being in the vicinity. He has long arms and is great at using them to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (March 14)

Analysis: "Here, they grab Matt Corral, who projects as the long-term solution at the most important position in team sports. Corral can launch accurately placed throws from every platform and has a ton of athleticism if the play breaks down."

Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN

Selection: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (March 9)

Analysis: Lloyd's sideline-to-sideline range and versatility can help Washington in a bunch of areas. Lloyd filled the stat sheet with impact numbers in all facets of the game, registering 96 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and 7 passes broken up last year.

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (March 8)

Analysis: Assuming Washington has to resort to the draft if it can't obtain a proven veteran, Pickett might be the most game-ready passer able to quickly elevate a roster that might otherwise be playoff caliber. A four-year starter, Pickett has poise, accuracy, a quick release, production and solid athleticism – perhaps enough NFL traits to help guide this team back atop the NFC East in short order.

Expert: Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus

Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (March 8)

Analysis: Pickett's 92.2 grade was the second-best mark out of 291 quarterbacks in 2021, and his stock continues to rise because he is apparently impressive in team interviews.

