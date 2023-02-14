Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

Expert: Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Analysis: The Commanders have to be thrilled to get a talent like Devon Witherspoon at No. 16 as the third cornerback off the board in this NFL mock draft. Witherspoon is instinctual and physical, giving the Commanders a physical edge on the perimeter.

Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Analysis: Washington could go any number of directions here. But corner is a need, and Porter might be a big upgrade over Benjamin St-Juste in a division with big-play receivers such as A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb.

Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN

Analysis: He is not a finished product after starting just 13 games in college, but his highs are incredibly high and he has the highest ceiling of this quarterback class -- if he can put everything together. Richardson, who is 6-4 and 232 pounds, has the strongest arm of the class, too, and he pairs that with game-changing running ability. The downside? Nine interceptions to just 17 touchdown passes in 2022 and a QBR of 71.2 show that Richardson's accuracy needs work before he's a complete passer. He completed just 54.7% of his throws over his career.