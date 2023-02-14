Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 - 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Selection: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (Jan. 20)
Analysis: Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) has an ideal blend of size, speed and fluidity. He struggled a little early in the season, but kept getting better throughout the year. Washington has a strong need at the position.
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Selection: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (Jan. 23)
Analysis: The ultra-smooth cover corner flashes lockdown capabilities on the island.
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Selection: Broderick Jones, T, Georgia (Jan. 25)
Analysis: I wonder whether they will be players in the veteran-signal-caller market and bring in someone to compete with Sam Howell. No matter who is playing quarterback, though, they have to improve along the offensive line. Jones is a 310-pound mauler who didn't allow a single sack as the Bulldogs' left tackle in 2022. I wouldn't be shocked if he went in the top 10.
Expert: Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network
Selection: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (Feb. 6)
Analysis: The Commanders have to be thrilled to get a talent like Devon Witherspoon at No. 16 as the third cornerback off the board in this NFL mock draft. Witherspoon is instinctual and physical, giving the Commanders a physical edge on the perimeter.
Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com
Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (Feb. 3)
Analysis: Washington could go any number of directions here. But corner is a need, and Porter might be a big upgrade over Benjamin St-Juste in a division with big-play receivers such as A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb.
Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN
Selection: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (Feb. 6)
Analysis: He is not a finished product after starting just 13 games in college, but his highs are incredibly high and he has the highest ceiling of this quarterback class -- if he can put everything together. Richardson, who is 6-4 and 232 pounds, has the strongest arm of the class, too, and he pairs that with game-changing running ability. The downside? Nine interceptions to just 17 touchdown passes in 2022 and a QBR of 71.2 show that Richardson's accuracy needs work before he's a complete passer. He completed just 54.7% of his throws over his career.
Expert: Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report
Selection: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (Feb. 6)
Analysis: N/A
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Selection: (simulated trade with Jacksonville to No. 24 overall) John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (Feb. 6)
Analysis: John Michael Schmitz has always been that guy, but his Senior Bowl performance made it clear. His mix of athleticism, strength, smarts, flexibility, and physicality is unmatched.
Expert: Sports Illustrated Draft Bible
Selection: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (Feb. 6)
Analysis: On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn't matter the receiver's speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket.
The Washington Commanders' Pro Bowlers participated in the first-ever Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Feb. 5 and had a blast. Check out the top photos from the afternoon of action. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Selection: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (Feb. 7)
Analysis: Washington needs help at guard, and Torrence is coming off of a strong week at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He's big and powerful, and has the ability to start early in his pro career.
Expert: Luke Easterling, USA Today
Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (Feb. 7)
Analysis: The offensive line needs help, but in this scenario, the value at corner is just too good for the Commanders to pass up. A big, long corner who excels in man coverage, Porter plays his position with the same physicality and competitiveness that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender in his day.
Expert: Diante Lee, The Athletic
Selection: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (Feb. 8)
Analysis: Washington can pick the best player available and feel good about it, but linebacker is a definite need. Trenton Simpson is another Clemson linebacker with elite speed, and the Tigers used him similarly to Isaiah Simmons (short of lining him up as a deep safety). Simpson was the best tackler, blitzer and slot defender Clemson had, and his range will help him solve problems as he focuses on a more specific role at the next level.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Selection: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (Feb. 8)
Analysis: Washington adds a big-bodied cornerback to a defense that was improved this season. Christian Gonzalez has the size to play man coverage but has also been exposed to some zone.