Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 2.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 - 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports
Selection: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (Feb. 21)
Analysis: The most dominant offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl by all accounts was Torrence, who could start right away for a Commanders team that could be losing Trai Turner in free agency.
Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today
Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB Penn State (Feb. 20)
Analysis: The son of the former Steelers linebacking star of the same name, Porter Jr. is a big (6-2, 194) corner who could plug in nicely for a team that could use quality depth beyond what Kendall Fuller provides.
Expert: Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network
Selection: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (Feb. 20)
Analysis: The Commanders have spent significant draft capital on the front seven over the past couple years and have neglected the back end. It shows. The Commanders' secondary is clearly the weak point of this defense and needs to be upgraded. Drafting Devon Witherspoon is a step in the right direction and helps improve this secondary.
Expert: Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (Feb. 20)
Analysis: Head coach Ron Rivera and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy notably covet tools at the quarterback position. Rivera was the Panthers' coach when Carolina drafted Cam Newton in 2011, and Bieniemy had been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018.
So it only makes sense that if Richardson -- who boasts arguably the best tools among quarterback prospects since Newton -- falls to this pick, Washington pulls the trigger.
Expert: Kent Platte, Pro Football Network
Selection: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (Feb. 18)
Analysis: The Washington Commanders would love to walk out of the first round with a quarterback, but there just isn't someone worth taking with this pick. Instead, the team should take the best-player-that-fills-a need-approach, and O'Cyrus Torrence fits that bill.
The draft's best true guard would immediately boost an offense that has to face the Eagles' monstrous pass rush twice a season, and an improvement to the run game would help mitigate the lack of a premier QB.
Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN
Selection: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (Feb. 15)
Analysis: A terrific cover corner, Witherspoon allowed just 3.3 yards per attempt thrown his direction this season, second best in the nation, and he picked off three passes. Washington's pass defense improved a bit in 2022, but it still needs a dominant playmaker on the outside opposite Kendall Fuller. And Witherspoon's ball skills would help create some takeaways after the Commanders finished 28th with nine interceptions.
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Selection: Cam Smith, CB. South Carolina (Feb. 20)
Analysis: Smith is an ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking outside cornerback who'll be a welcomed addition to the Commanders secondary.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Selection: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (Feb. 19)
Analysis: Washington had the 19th-highest man coverage rate last season. Cam Smith has exposure to playing man coverage but excels in his awareness and competitiveness. He is a great fit for the scheme.
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Selection: (simulated trade with Jacksonville to No. 24 overall) John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (Feb. 6)
Analysis: John Michael Schmitz has always been that guy, but his Senior Bowl performance made it clear. His mix of athleticism, strength, smarts, flexibility, and physicality is unmatched.
Expert: Sports Illustrated Draft Bible
Selection: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (Feb. 6)
Analysis: On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn't matter the receiver's speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket.
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Selection: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (Feb. 7)
Analysis: Washington needs help at guard, and Torrence is coming off of a strong week at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He's big and powerful, and has the ability to start early in his pro career.
Expert: Luke Easterling, USA Today
Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (Feb. 7)
Analysis: The offensive line needs help, but in this scenario, the value at corner is just too good for the Commanders to pass up. A big, long corner who excels in man coverage, Porter plays his position with the same physicality and competitiveness that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender in his day.
Expert: Diante Lee, The Athletic
Selection: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (Feb. 8)
Analysis: Washington can pick the best player available and feel good about it, but linebacker is a definite need. Trenton Simpson is another Clemson linebacker with elite speed, and the Tigers used him similarly to Isaiah Simmons (short of lining him up as a deep safety). Simpson was the best tackler, blitzer and slot defender Clemson had, and his range will help him solve problems as he focuses on a more specific role at the next level.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Selection: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (Feb. 8)
Analysis: Washington adds a big-bodied cornerback to a defense that was improved this season. Christian Gonzalez has the size to play man coverage but has also been exposed to some zone.