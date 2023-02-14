Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 2.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 - 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Analysis: The most dominant offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl by all accounts was Torrence, who could start right away for a Commanders team that could be losing Trai Turner in free agency.

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB Penn State (Feb. 20)

Analysis: The son of the former Steelers linebacking star of the same name, Porter Jr. is a big (6-2, 194) corner who could plug in nicely for a team that could use quality depth beyond what Kendall Fuller provides.

Expert: Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Analysis: The Commanders have spent significant draft capital on the front seven over the past couple years and have neglected the back end. It shows. The Commanders' secondary is clearly the weak point of this defense and needs to be upgraded. Drafting Devon Witherspoon is a step in the right direction and helps improve this secondary.

Expert: Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Analysis: Head coach Ron Rivera and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy notably covet tools at the quarterback position. Rivera was the Panthers' coach when Carolina drafted Cam Newton in 2011, and Bieniemy had been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018.