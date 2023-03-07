Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 - 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Analysis: Witherspoon, continuing the agility and size combination theme for corners at the Combine, positioned himself to be a top-half pick with Cam Smith and Kelee Ringo slipping on boards in relation. The Commanders need to lock into the best corner available after their disaster on the back end with William Jackson Jr., Kendall Fuller and others last season.
Expert: Adam Hermann, NBC Sports
Analysis: The rumored Eagles darling lands in the NFC East, setting up plenty of "should of taken!!!" regret for Eagles fans if Witherspoon turns into the player I think he can. He's a physical, downhill cornerback who loves to make a big hit and has a combination of springiness and body control that makes him impressive on the outside. Witherspoon nabbed three interceptions in his senior year and will likely be a Day 1 starter.
Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today
Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (March 6)
Analysis: Maybe he'd hoped to run faster than 4.46, but that will hardly prevent him from becoming – believe it or not – the inaugural first-round defensive back in Nittany Lions history. The son of the former Steelers linebacking star of the same name, Porter Jr. is a big (6-3, 193) corner who could plug in nicely for a team that could use quality depth beyond what Kendall Fuller provides.
Expert: Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network
Selection: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (March 6)
Analysis: A strong pass-protector that has had nothing but buzz over the last month, Darnell Wright is a name you need to start talking about in the first-round conversation. Wright has the power and mass to make an impact from day one and has experience playing on both sides of the line. He met with Washington at the NFL Combine and would be a great fit for the Commanders.
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: Devon Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.
Expert: Bleacher Report
Analysis: Outside of Kendall Fuller, who's a free agent after the 2023 campaign, the Commanders don't have an above-average cornerback on the roster. Illinois' Devon Witherspoon instantly changes that perception.
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Selection: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (Feb. 27)
Analysis: The ballhawking cover corner perfectly fits the Commanders' zone-heavy defensive scheme.
Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (Feb. 27)
Analysis: The Commanders need offensive line help, but with the big three offensive tackles off the board, they look to their biggest defensive need and shore up their cornerback room with the uniquely sized Porter, who is 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Analysis: Witherspoon is my CB1 in this class, and I don't think the fact that he missed the combine workouts with a hamstring injury will affect his stock at all -- this is just one version of how the group might go. Nonetheless, Witherspoon has absolutely stellar tape, and he allowed 22 catches last season on 62 targets for 206 yards, 71 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 25.3, the Commanders (or any other NFL team) would be fortunate to have him.
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Selection: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama (March 2)
Analysis: Washington quietly has one of the best, most underrated safety duos in the league in Darrick Forrest and Kamren Curl.
Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN
Analysis: Witherspoon is rising fast, and I'd expect the Commanders would be among the teams with an eye to Illinois' pro day on Friday. He allowed 3.2 yards per target last season, second-best in the nation, and picked off three passes. I love his physicality, and Washington really needs someone who can make plays on the outside. Opponent QBs had a 70.0 QBR on throws outside the numbers last season, 23rd in the NFL, and the Commanders didn't reach double-digit interceptions (nine). Pair Witherspoon with Kendall Fuller, and you have an improvement.
Expert: Sports Illustrated Draft Bible
Analysis: "He's a high-energy talker who loves to remind wide receivers that they're getting locked up. Witherspoon has a quick trigger and excellent closing speed on short routes and screens."
Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Selection: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh (March 6)
Analysis: Any slightly undersized defensive tackle at the University of Pittsburgh will be fairly likened to Aaron Donald. Calijah Kancey is not that level of NFL prospect, but he ran nearly the best 40-yard dash time of any defensive tackle ever. A 280-pound human being should not be able to run a 4.67. That's effectively a bear chasing you at that point.
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Selection: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (Feb. 28)
Analysis: The Commanders need an injection of talent along the O-line. They ranked 28th in both yards per play on offense (4.9) and yards per rush on offense (4.0) last season. They could move inconsistent 2021 second-rounder Sam Cosmi to guard, which would free up the right tackle spot. Broderick Jones (Georgia) is another right tackle to keep an eye on, though I have him ranked below Wright.