Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 - 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Analysis: Witherspoon, continuing the agility and size combination theme for corners at the Combine, positioned himself to be a top-half pick with Cam Smith and Kelee Ringo slipping on boards in relation. The Commanders need to lock into the best corner available after their disaster on the back end with William Jackson Jr., Kendall Fuller and others last season.

Expert: Adam Hermann, NBC Sports

Analysis: The rumored Eagles darling lands in the NFC East, setting up plenty of "should of taken!!!" regret for Eagles fans if Witherspoon turns into the player I think he can. He's a physical, downhill cornerback who loves to make a big hit and has a combination of springiness and body control that makes him impressive on the outside. Witherspoon nabbed three interceptions in his senior year and will likely be a Day 1 starter.

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (March 6)

Analysis: Maybe he'd hoped to run faster than 4.46, but that will hardly prevent him from becoming – believe it or not – the inaugural first-round defensive back in Nittany Lions history. The son of the former Steelers linebacking star of the same name, Porter Jr. is a big (6-3, 193) corner who could plug in nicely for a team that could use quality depth beyond what Kendall Fuller provides.

Expert: Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network