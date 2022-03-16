Commanders acquire Carson Wentz

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a second round and a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as well as a conditional third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Washington also received a 2022 second round and seventh round pick from Indianapolis.

Wentz (6-5, 237) is entering his seventh NFL season and originally entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 85 career regular season games with 85 starts, completing 1,884-of-3,008 passes (62.6 percent) for 20,374 yards with 140 touchdowns and 57 interceptions for a passer rating of 90.1. He has also rushed 315 times for 1,276 yards with nine rushing touchdowns in his career.

After spending his first five NFL seasons with the Eagles from 2016-20, Wentz was traded to the Colts on March 17, 2021. In his five seasons in Philadelphia, the Eagles had three winning seasons including a 13-3 mark in 2017 on the way to a Super Bowl LII championship. The Eagles compiled a 35-32-1 regular season record in Wentz's starts.

This past season, Wentz started all 17 games in which he played and ranked 10th in the NFL with 27 touchdown passes. He also set a single-game career-high in passing yards, throwing for 402 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Week 5. Wentz recorded three of his top five single-game passer ratings in 2021, recording a single-game career-high of 134.3 vs. the New York Jets in Week 9.

Wentz played collegiately at North Dakota State where he played in 43 games (23 starts) and completed 392-of-612 passes for 5,115 yards, 45 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for a passer rating of 153.9. He also rushed 216 times for 1,028 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Through his foundation, A01 (Audience of One), he has distributed more than 38,000 meals, presented children with 125 outdoor experiences and has invested more than $950,000 to create a sports complex in Haiti.