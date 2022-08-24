Commanders claim G Wes Martin off waivers

The Washington Commanders have brought back guard Wes Martin after claiming him off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a corresponding move, the Commanders have also released cornerback Channing Stribling.
Martin, who played college football at the University of Indiana, was a fourth-round pick by the Commanders in 2019. He started in fives games during his rookie year, including the final three matchups of the season.
During Ron Rivera's first season as Washington's head coach, Martin started in the team's first five games of the 2020 season. Martin was signed by the New York Giants the following season and appeared in seven games with one start against the Chicago Bears.