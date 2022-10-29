News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders elevate 2 players from practice squad

Oct 29, 2022 at 01:59 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

The Washington Commanders announced that they have made the following roster moves.

The Washington Commanders have elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • WR Kyric McGowan
  • FB/RB Alex Armah

