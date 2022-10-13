News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders elevate two players to active roster ahead of TNF matchup

Oct 13, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Chicago, Illinois -- The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves.

The Washington Commanders have elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • LB Khaleke Hudson
  • CB Danny Johnson

