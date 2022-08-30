Commanders cut 25 players, place 3 on IR

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders released the following players:
- T Alex Akingbulu
- DT David Bada
- TE Kendall Blanton
- RB Reggie Bonnafon
- DE William Bradley-King
- DT Tyler Clark
- WR Matt Cole
- CB Corn Elder
- WR Alex Erickson
- S Ferrod Gardner
- DT Justin Hamilton
- TE Jake Hausmann
- LB Khaleke Hudson
- CB Danny Johnson
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- G Wes Martin
- WR Kyric McGowan
- WR Marken Michel
- T Aaron Monteiro
- CB DeJuan Neal
- DE Jacub Panasiuk
- S Steven Parker
- RB Jaret Patterson
- C Jon Toth
- LB Tre Walker
The Washington Commanders placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:
- T Willie Beavers
- CB Josh Drayden
- C Keith Ismael