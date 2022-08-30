News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders cut 25 players, place 3 on IR

Aug 30, 2022 at 12:29 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders released the following players:

  • T Alex Akingbulu
  • DT David Bada
  • TE Kendall Blanton
  • RB Reggie Bonnafon
  • DE William Bradley-King
  • DT Tyler Clark
  • WR Matt Cole
  • CB Corn Elder
  • WR Alex Erickson
  • S Ferrod Gardner
  • DT Justin Hamilton
  • TE Jake Hausmann
  • LB Khaleke Hudson
  • CB Danny Johnson
  • G Nolan Laufenberg
  • G Wes Martin
  • WR Kyric McGowan
  • WR Marken Michel
  • T Aaron Monteiro
  • CB DeJuan Neal
  • DE Jacub Panasiuk
  • S Steven Parker
  • RB Jaret Patterson
  • C Jon Toth
  • LB Tre Walker

The Washington Commanders placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • T Willie Beavers
  • CB Josh Drayden
  • C Keith Ismael

