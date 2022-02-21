Commanders name Juan Castillo as tight ends coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have named Juan Castillo as tight ends coach. Castillo will replace Pete Hoener who announced his retirement last week.

Castillo is entering his 26th year of coaching in the NFL. He spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears as the offensive line coach and has worked with three other teams on both sides of the ball, primarily along the offensive line. Castillo has spent time with the Bears (2020-21), Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Baltimore Ravens (2013-16) and Philadelphia Eagles (1998-2012), where he worked five seasons with Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera, who was the team's linebackers coach from 1999-2003.

In 2021, Castillo helped the Chicago offense rush for over 2,000 yards, the seventh-most in the NFC. Running Back David Montgomery recorded 21 rushes of 10 or more yards, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

In his first season with the Bears in 2020, Castillo navigated an offensive line group that featured six different starting combinations throughout the season and still produced a 1,000-yard rusher in David Montgomery. Montgomery's 1,070 rushing yards ranked fifth in the NFL, and he went on to record three 100-plus yard performances. Castillo developed two first year players who were both undrafted free agents from Notre Dame in 2019, Sam Mustipher and Alex Bars, into key starters on the line over the last six weeks of the season. Mustipher started seven games at center and Bars started six games at right guard, one at left guard, and one at center.

Castillo served as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator with the Buffalo Bills from 2017-18. Under his watch, the Bills' rushing attack ranked in the top 10 both seasons. Buffalo finished sixth in the NFL and second in the AFC with 126.1 yards per game in 2017 and fifth in the NFL with 124.0 yards per game on the ground in 2018.

Prior to Buffalo he spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, serving as the run game coordinator in 2013 and offensive line coach from 2014-16. In 2015, Castillo guided an offensive line that helped produce a then-franchise-record 4,271 net passing yards and the second-most total net yards (5,749) in team history. In 2014, Castillo led an offensive line that allowed just 19 sacks, the second fewest in team history at the time, ranking behind only Denver (17) that year with the fewest in the NFL. From 2014-15 the Ravens allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (43). In 2014, he assisted in running back Justin Forsett producing a career high 1,266 rushing yards. Forsett also led the league with a team record 17 rushes of 20-plus yards, earning his first Pro Bowl invitation. He originally joined the team as a consultant prior to Super Bowl XLVII in January 2013.

As Philadelphia's offensive line coach from 1998-2010, the Eagles made nine postseason appearances and rushed for an average of 1,854 yards and 12 touchdowns per season. In 2010, the Eagles finished first in the NFC and fifth in the NFL with 145.2 yards per game on the ground. During his 13 seasons as the offensive line coach in Philadelphia, five different players earned nine Pro Bowl honors including three-time selection tackle Tra Thomas (2001-02, 2004), guard Shawn Andrews (2006-07) and tackle Jason Peters (2009-10). He finished his Eagles tenure as the team's defensive coordinator in 2011-12. Under his tutelage, Philadelphia's defense led the NFL with 50 sacks in 2011. Castillo also received his NFL coaching start with the Eagles in 1995 when he served as an offensive assistant for two years before coaching tight ends in 1997.

Castillo earned a bachelor's degree in health/kinesiology in 1986 and a master's in education administration in 1990 from Texas A&I (now Texas A&M-Kingsville), where he was a three-year letterman (1978-80) at linebacker for the Javelinas.

Following college, Castillo spent two seasons (1984-85) with the USFL's San Antonio Gunslingers as a linebacker before moving to the coaching ranks. Castillo attended Port Isabel High School in Texas, where he was an all-state linebacker. On July 4, 2009, Port Isabel celebrated "Juan Castillo Day," in which Castillo received a key to the city and in 2015 Castillo was inducted into the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor, which recognizes outstanding individuals who have brought pride and honor to the conference through their contributions either as an athlete or coach/administrator.