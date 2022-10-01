Commanders place Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve, elevate Wes Martin

The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
- OL Wes Schweitzer
The Washington Commanders have elevated the following player from the practice squad:
- OL Wes Schweitzer
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Martin has 62 starts in his career and has won over his teammates with his confidence, intelligence and willingness to learn.
Sunday's game will be the first time that the all-black alternate uniforms will be worn by the Commanders.
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
The Commanders have not had much success running the ball through their first three games, but the team still believes that Gibson's ability can be a dynamic threat on the ground.
The gift from the NFL's official U.S. Latino social arm looked to bring to life special aspects of Rivera's Latino background, his role in the Latino community as well as provide a small Spanish lesson.
The trio of CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have all been pivotal in the Cowboys' two-game winning streak. So, here is what the Commanders have been saying about some of the Cowboys' top playmakers.
Medina will oversee internal and external communications, football communications, and public affairs.
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Parsons had quite the introduction to the Washington Commanders in 2021. They will see him again on Sunday, and they are not taking the reunion lightly.