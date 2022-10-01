News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve, elevate Wes Martin

Oct 01, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

  • OL Wes Schweitzer

The Washington Commanders have elevated the following player from the practice squad:

  • OL Wes Schweitzer

