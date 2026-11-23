The cafeteria at KIPP DC Smilow campus was transformed into a stage for celebrating dozens of elementary school students last Wednesday evening.
Each child, decked out in a Commanders Youth Academy sweatsuit, walked the stage and took a picture with Commanders Owner and Foundation Marjorie Harris and 2026 first-round pick Sonny Styles. In their hands, they showed off a contract of sorts.
"We're here today to sign you officially to the Commanders Youth Academy," Harris said. "That means you are all making a commitment to us, and we are all making a commitment to you. Your commitment is to show up at the Academy, to listen to your teachers and your coaches, to learn what it means to be on the field and be part of the team. Our commitment is that we are going to do everything we can to make you successful."
Launched in late September, the Commanders Youth Academy (CYA) offers after-school support in the form of tutoring, flag football practices and dinner three times a week at KIPP DC Smilow campus. In a short time, the Academy has already made a positive impact, and the kids have put in great work. Attendance during the pilot program has been at 89%, and notable strides have been made in math and reading.
The Academy's "Signing Day" was, in the words of Head of Program Operations Jay Pittman, "about celebrating the level of commitment that they've already made and are continuing to make the rest of the year." "Good Morning America" was on site capture the evening and tell the story of the Commanders Youth Academy.
Marjorie Harris and Sonny Styles celebrate the inaugural Junior Academy cohort's completion of training camp with a special Signing Day ceremony held at the KIPP DC Smilow campus
Major Tuddy, Command Force and Styles turned up the fanfare up a few notches. The linebacker helped kick off CYA with remarks in September and was happy to "see some familiar faces" in the crowd last night as he spoke on a commitment he himself made putting pen to paper back in the spring.
"A few months ago, I had a signing day of my own, and on that day, I vowed to bring my best effort every day," Styles said. "That doesn't mean you're going to be perfect but just bringing your absolute best, trying as hard as you can and listening to all the support staff around you. There's going to be some good, some bad, but the best part about it is you've got a bunch of friends around you that you can take this road with."
The recognition in the cafeteria featured parents and loved ones of students who cheered loudly and waved signs in the air. Everything else about Wednesday was rather typical of a CYA evening. Before the moment with Harris and Styles, the students had 30 minutes of tutoring. Ms. Richards, a CYA math tutor, has already seen significant breakthroughs during these stints.
"I had a student who was struggling with an algorithm, and I just remember he said, 'Oh it makes sense now!'" Richards recalled. "It was such a beautiful lightbulb moment and to get to do that for just 30 minutes, three times a week with math is really incredible and just shows how much change we're able to make and opportunities we're able to give to our students with this time."
Major Tuddy, Command Force and Styles turned up the fanfare up a few notches. The linebacker helped kick off CYA with remarks in September and was happy to "see some familiar faces" in the crowd last night as he spoke on a commitment he himself made putting pen to paper back in the spring.
"A few months ago, I had a signing day of my own, and on that day, I vowed to bring my best effort every day," Styles said. "That doesn't mean you're going to be perfect but just bringing your absolute best, trying as hard as you can and listening to all the support staff around you. There's going to be some good, some bad, but the best part about it is you've got a bunch of friends around you that you can take this road with."
The recognition in the cafeteria featured parents and loved ones of students who cheered loudly and waved signs in the air. Everything else about Wednesday was rather typical of a CYA evening. Before the moment with Harris and Styles, the students had 30 minutes of tutoring. Ms. Richards, a CYA math tutor, has already seen significant breakthroughs during these stints.
"I had a student who was struggling with an algorithm, and I just remember he said, 'Oh it makes sense now!'" Richards recalled. "It was such a beautiful lightbulb moment and to get to do that for just 30 minutes, three times a week with math is really incredible and just shows how much change we're able to make and opportunities we're able to give to our students with this time."