Major Tuddy, Command Force and Styles turned up the fanfare up a few notches. The linebacker helped kick off CYA with remarks in September and was happy to "see some familiar faces" in the crowd last night as he spoke on a commitment he himself made putting pen to paper back in the spring.

"A few months ago, I had a signing day of my own, and on that day, I vowed to bring my best effort every day," Styles said. "That doesn't mean you're going to be perfect but just bringing your absolute best, trying as hard as you can and listening to all the support staff around you. There's going to be some good, some bad, but the best part about it is you've got a bunch of friends around you that you can take this road with."

The recognition in the cafeteria featured parents and loved ones of students who cheered loudly and waved signs in the air. Everything else about Wednesday was rather typical of a CYA evening. Before the moment with Harris and Styles, the students had 30 minutes of tutoring. Ms. Richards, a CYA math tutor, has already seen significant breakthroughs during these stints.