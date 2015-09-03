News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Darrick Receives Special Experience At FedExField

Sep 03, 2015 at 12:50 PM
Darrick_4.JPG

RELATED LINKS:--Bostic, Coleman To Be Inducted Into Redskins Ring Of Fame
--Redskins Host 54th Annual Welcome Home Luncheon 

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Darrick Lewis, age 10, has been playing football for half his life. So really, it's only natural that the sport, and his favorite team, the Redskins, would help him in the classroom, too.

Lewis, who lives in Leesburg, Va., with his mom, Christina, and his brother, Darius, is entering fifth grade and has used football – its terminologies, its numbers, its players -- to help him overcome some early learning disabilities.

"He would do the multiplication based on the Redskins' numbers," said Trisha Avery, his fourth grade teacher. "If it was time to do a reading, as long as the book was about the Redskins or a football player, he would do his reading. Football's been a huge motivator educationally."

Darrick_2.JPG

Avery joined Lewis and his family on the field Thursday night before the Redskins took on the Jaguars. It was all courtesy of longsnapper Nick Sundberg.

Last school year, Sundberg bought a charity prize pack that had an all access pass to the fourth and final preseason game, including two tickets. Lewis was chosen as the recipient and Sundberg surprised him in class at Hamilton Elementary School with the news.

That initial shock all culminated Thursday when Darrick reconnected with Sundberg on the sideline and then raced out onto the field to catch some passes and punts from punter Tress Way.

"I think it's just awesome that Darrick got this experience," said Christina, who was also taking in FedExField for the first time.

All the football Darrick had read and wrote about – his writing assignments were dedicated to player profiles – had come full circle, slapping fives with the same players on the field.

"That was how we connected," Avery said. "It was our in-road with him. That was our thing. I'm a football junkie so that was how I got him to open up. That's why we were so sad to see him go, but so happy to see him here."

Both Darrick and Darius, after moving recently, now attend Frederick Douglas Elementary, but his former teachers, as evidenced Thursday, still check in on him.

"Teachers kind of figured that out about him," Christina said,"and they used [football] when he was having tough days in school."

This kind of opportunity will only help enhance that connection.

"We will never forget this," Christina said. "That's why I'm trying to get as many pics as possible."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising