Darrick Receives Special Experience At FedExField

"I think it's just awesome that Darrick got this experience," said Christina, who was also taking in FedExField for the first time.

All the football Darrick had read and wrote about – his writing assignments were dedicated to player profiles – had come full circle, slapping fives with the same players on the field.

"That was how we connected," Avery said. "It was our in-road with him. That was our thing. I'm a football junkie so that was how I got him to open up. That's why we were so sad to see him go, but so happy to see him here."

Both Darrick and Darius, after moving recently, now attend Frederick Douglas Elementary, but his former teachers, as evidenced Thursday, still check in on him.

"Teachers kind of figured that out about him," Christina said,"and they used [football] when he was having tough days in school."

This kind of opportunity will only help enhance that connection.

"We will never forget this," Christina said. "That's why I'm trying to get as many pics as possible."

