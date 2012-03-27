Draft Order Finalized, Redskins Have 7 Picks

The NFL has announced the draft order for all seven rounds of the April 26-28 NFL Draft.
The Redskins hold seven picks overall, although only four are their original selections:
|REDSKINS 2012 NFL DRAFT
|Round
|Pick
|Comment
|1
|2
|Acquired from St. Louis
|3
|69
|Own Pick
|4
|102
|Own Pick
|4
|109
|Acquired from Oakland
|5
|141
|Own Pick
|6
|173
|Acquired from Minnesota
|7
|213
|Own Pick
The Redskins' first-round pick, at No. 2 overall, was officially acquired on March 14 as part of a trade with the St. Louis Rams.
The Redskins shipped to St. Louis the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, a second-round pick in this year's draft, and first-round picks in the 2013 and 2014 drafts.
After the first round, the Redskins won't select again until the third round, at No. 69 overall.
The Redskins have two fourth-round picks. The second one, at No. 109 overall, was acquired from the Oakland Raiders in the 2010 Jason Campbell trade.
In the sixth round, the Redskins hold Minnesota's pick at No. 173 overall courtesy of last year's Donovan McNabb trade.
The Redskins traded away their own sixth-round pick to Arizona last year as part of the Tim Hightower trade.
The first round of the NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3 are on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. ET, and Rounds 4-7 are on Saturday, April 28, at 12 noon ET.