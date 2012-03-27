Draft Order Finalized, Redskins Have 7 Picks





The NFL has announced the draft order for all seven rounds of the April 26-28 NFL Draft.

The Redskins hold seven picks overall, although only four are their original selections: REDSKINS 2012 NFL DRAFT Round Pick Comment 1 2 Acquired from St. Louis 3 69 Own Pick 4 102 Own Pick 4 109 Acquired from Oakland 5 141 Own Pick 6 173 Acquired from Minnesota 7 213 Own Pick

The Redskins' first-round pick, at No. 2 overall, was officially acquired on March 14 as part of a trade with the St. Louis Rams.

The Redskins shipped to St. Louis the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, a second-round pick in this year's draft, and first-round picks in the 2013 and 2014 drafts.

After the first round, the Redskins won't select again until the third round, at No. 69 overall.

The Redskins have two fourth-round picks. The second one, at No. 109 overall, was acquired from the Oakland Raiders in the 2010 Jason Campbell trade.

In the sixth round, the Redskins hold Minnesota's pick at No. 173 overall courtesy of last year's Donovan McNabb trade.

The Redskins traded away their own sixth-round pick to Arizona last year as part of the Tim Hightower trade.