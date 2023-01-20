Fanatics Sportsbook officially launches with retail location in Maryland

LANDOVER, Md., January 20, 2023 –Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting division of the Fanatics digital sports platform, made history today becoming the first legal sports betting operator, in partnership with the Washington Commanders, to open a retail sportsbook inside an NFL Stadium. The Fanatics Sportsbook at FedExField in Maryland is the company's first entry into the legal sports betting market, and it also represents the Commanders' formal market access entry in Maryland.

"We are excited to bring the Fanatics Sportsbook to Maryland at FedExField. Our first retail location, with adjacency to the Commanders Team store, is a physical representation of what Fanatics will deliver to sports fans all over North America," said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. "We are rolling out our platform first at retail and we will have more exciting news to share in the coming months as we bring to market new mobile technology designed to improve the betting experience for sports fans."

"When our journey began over two years ago, we knew we had to reinvigorate the guest experience at FedExField and open the campus to the community. Today is a special moment in realizing that vision as we open this innovative sportsbook, operating seven days a week for sports fans throughout our community," said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. "We owe a debt of gratitude to Former Governor Hogan, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, and numerous other elected leaders who supported our vision of an equity framework that will ensure minority participation in this venture; allowing us to do right by the community and the fans at the same time."

The Washington Commanders serve as the market access partner for the Fanatics Sportsbook at FedEx Field, which provided the Commanders the opportunity to work directly with a Maryland-certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Hamilton Hall Real Estate Partners, LLC (Hamilton Hall), led by hospitality entrepreneur and fund manager Charles Hopkins.

"It is a special day to see the vision for legal sports wagering advocated by Maryland's legislative leaders come to fruition here in Prince George's County," said Charles Hopkins, Founder and Managing Principal, Hamilton Hall Real Estate Partners, LLC. "As a native Prince Georgian and minority business owner with deep expertise in hospitality, gaming and commercial retail, I am honored to join forces with the Washington Commanders and Fanatics Betting and Gaming to offer a best-in-class sports betting experience. I am also grateful to Dan and Tanya Snyder for their leadership and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of the sports betting business in Maryland."

The first official bet at a Fanatics Sportsbook was placed by Commanders 2022 Fan of the Year Chris Bryant. He wagered $20 @ +167 on a hometown Moneyline parlay featuring the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals to win their next matchups. Chris, a military veteran, has missed only a handful of Commanders games in the last 10 years including away games. On game days, Chris can be found in the FedExField parking lot decked out in his Hogfarmers signature look, which features burgundy-and-gold striped overalls and the notable "pig hardhat."

The newly designed sportsbook is 5,000 square feet and features eight betting windows, 21 self-service betting kiosks, 2 giant LED Video Walls, 38 TV monitors and a full-service restaurant with food options that every sports fan will enjoy.

The Fanatics Sportsbook will stand alongside the Washington Commanders Team Store, which is operated by Fanatics, building a true Super Fan experience. Now in one location, fans will be able to place a sports wager, buy team merchandise and watch a game in the ultimate sports atmosphere.

The FedExField location will offer legal sports betting markets on all major sports, not just the NFL. The Fanatics Sportsbook will offer viewing experiences and betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, alongside tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing. The development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in house at Fanatics Betting and Gaming and supported by a number of world-class trading suppliers.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming and the Washington Commanders believe that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of each company's DNA. On-site staff at the Fanatics Sportsbook have received responsible wagering training and can offer support services to customers when needed. The Washington Commanders recently concluded their second year in partnership with the American Gaming Association'sHave A Game Plan, a responsible gaming platform and awareness campaign utilized throughout the Commanders' radio broadcasts,Gameday Magazine, and in-bowl, reminding fans of the importance to only bet with trusted sportsbooks and have a game plan when choosing to legally wager on games.

The Fanatics Sportsbook at FedExField will be open seven days a week from 10 am - 12 am ET. Patrons can access the sportsbook from its own entrance located at Gate H, off of Garrett Morgan Road and FedEx Way. In accordance with the NFL's Commercial Gambling policy, the sportsbook will be open with food and beverage service but will not take any bets on the dates of Washington Commanders home games.