Fans Flock To Redskins Park For Inaugural 'Fan Day'

He listened to local sports call-in shows, began watching sports cable channels and immersed himself into the game. Even on a hot day, with three of his friends also from the country with him, he wore his Redskins beanie, all smiles as he prepared to take in practice.

Prior to the team entering the field, Ashburn Supervisor Ralph Buona spoke to the crowd, excited to host the Redskins in his district and thanking the fans for their attendance.

"The board of supervisors put together a marketing agreement with the Redskins a few years ago and it's been a win-win for the county and for the Redskins. We've brought seven hundred million dollars as a result of it. We're continuing that relationship for years to come."

As the team took the field, head coach Jay Gruden took the microphone to echo Buona.

"I want to say thank you guys for coming out," head coach Jay Gruden said. "We're going to have a great practice today. We're off to a good start, we're getting better every day. We appreciate you coming. Thank you very much."

One lesson from Sunday is that not everyone can compete with Plue, in outfit or promptness. The other is that some fans are just happy to see a team they never have before.

Honore and his friends were able to come thanks to his coworker, a big Redskins fan that had four passes to give away.

"We're trying to definitely be real fans," he said.

They're off to a good start.

