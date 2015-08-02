Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 4

By: Elizabeth Harley *

Every day throughout the course of training camp, The Redskins Blog will feature a devoted Redskins fan and tell their story.

Storm Burks always knew that his brother Ryan would be his best man. His only uncertainty came from how he would ask Ryan to stand by his side on the big day.

"I was looking for a creative way. We're both die hard Redskins fans. I knew my brother was going to be my best man and I was just tying to find a cool creative way to ask him," says Storm.

When Ryan, who lives in Waynesboro, Va., planned a trip to Richmond, Storm saw the perfect opportunity to make the most of his visit.