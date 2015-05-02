Fans Receive Memorable Experiences At Redskins' Draft Day Party

"This is family," said rapper Wale, who performed several songs before announcing one of the team's fourth-round pick on stage.

Scanning the crowds of burgundy and gold, it was hard to disagree with him.

Among its many pleasures and events were the Play 60 Fun Run, a Kids Club press conference, stadium tours, book signings with Pedro Taylor, the father of the great Sean Taylor, and cheerleader performances, all kicked off by the Draft Day Dash 5K Run and highlighted by Wale's concert.

The Redskins' first three 2015 draft picks – Brandon Scherff, Preston Smith and Matt Jones – also made a brief appearance on the main stage after their introductory press conference, which was hosted by Wale.

"It's the least that I can do," Wale said. "I'm a diehard Redskins fan. There was good energy. It was a nice, bright, sunshiny day."

Fans of every age -- some with strong family traditions, others just starting their own -- all found their niche. As a local band provided a soundtrack to the on-field festivities, current players Niles Paul, Will Compton, Trenton Robinson, Chris Thompson and Akeem Davis gave away their time to sign footballs and T-shirts.