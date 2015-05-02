News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Fans Receive Memorable Experiences At Redskins' Draft Day Party

May 02, 2015 at 01:20 PM

FedExField on Saturday afternoon became the ultimate fan experience during the Redskins' annual Draft Day Party.

It was impossible to miss a memorable moment Saturday afternoon at FedExField, the site of the annual Redskins' Draft Day Party, which hosted a communion of fans, players and celebrities throughout the stadium and on the field.

Redskins Draft Day Party

Check out these photos of the Washington Redskins Draft Day Party on Saturday, May 1, 2015 at FedExField in Landover, Md.

"This is family," said rapper Wale, who performed several songs before announcing one of the team's fourth-round pick on stage.

Scanning the crowds of burgundy and gold, it was hard to disagree with him.

Among its many pleasures and events were the Play 60 Fun Run, a Kids Club press conference, stadium tours, book signings with Pedro Taylor, the father of the great Sean Taylor, and cheerleader performances, all kicked off by the Draft Day Dash 5K Run and highlighted by Wale's concert.

The Redskins' first three 2015 draft picks – Brandon Scherff, Preston Smith and Matt Jones – also made a brief appearance on the main stage after their introductory press conference, which was hosted by Wale.

"It's the least that I can do," Wale said. "I'm a diehard Redskins fan. There was good energy. It was a nice, bright, sunshiny day."

Fans of every age -- some with strong family traditions, others just starting their own -- all found their niche. As a local band provided a soundtrack to the on-field festivities, current players Niles Paul, Will Compton, Trenton Robinson, Chris Thompson and Akeem Davis gave away their time to sign footballs and T-shirts.

Those still on the field also got their opportunity to see the future when the team's first three draft picks, after visiting with quarterback Robert Griffin III, made their way to the stage to greet an anticipatory crowd.

"I want to thank the Redskins organization for allowing me to be a part of this great organization," Scherff said minutes before at the three picks' press conference. "I'm just ready to get after it with these guys on the field and I'm looking forward to starting day one."

Smith said he's "grateful to be a part of this new family in the Redskins and to be a part of new traditions here in D.C."

"Thank y'all for coming out today to support us," he continued.

Redskins legends Gary Clark, Dexter Manley and Ricky Ervins received their share of attention, too, appealing to the older generation of fans in the crowd as they posed for selfies and signed anything thrown in their direction.

"It's great, great for the families," said Josue Wallace, a fan who "breathes" the Redskins. "It's free. If you're not out here you're just missing out. This is what being a Redskins fan is all about. It's about being a community."

Nobody experienced that more than Pedro Taylor. Set up in the club lounge, he sat signing his latest book, "Going Full Speed, The Sean Taylor Stories," along with co-author Steven Rosenberg.

A long line formed throughout the concourse, filled with residents impacted by his son's life and time with the Redskins.

"For the hometown Washington Redskins, it's a great honor," Taylor said. "So many people come out and support just the Redskins themselves. I'm just overwhelmed. I'm just happy."

Taylor had to stop in the middle of the interview, pausing to take photos with everybody who came ready with a book.

"I do really miss him a lot," Taylor reminisced of his son. "I'm just thankful for the Redskins and the people who support him to keep that dream alive."

Back on the field, families threw footballs and picnicked, soaking up the cooperative weather, looking forward to the summer and another year of football close behind.

"It's wonderful. It's a once in a lifetime experience for someone," said Chris, a longtime fan from Texas.

Then his daughter spoke up.

"For me, too," she said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

