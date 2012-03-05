News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

FedExField to Host U.S.-Brazil Soccer Match

Mar 05, 2012 at 02:00 AM
AP100623022041DonovanSoccerInside.jpg


FedExField, home of the Washington Redskins, will host a match between two of the world's most competitive soccer teams when the U.S. Men's National Team battles five-time World Cup champion Brazil on Wednesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public through www.TICKETMASTER.com, Ticketmaster Phone Charge at 800-745-3000 and at all Ticketmaster ticket centers throughout the Washington-Baltimore-Northern Virginia region.

For suite information, please call (301) 276-6711.

General admission ticket prices range from $40 to $105 while premium ticket prices are between $110 and $135. VIP packages are also available.

Groups of 30 or more can begin placing orders on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. ET through www.ussoccer.com or the FedExField Ticket Office at 301-276-6050.

The match will mark the first time the United States will play at FedExField, as well as the third time in four years the Washington Redskins will host an international match.

The match, in which both teams' "A" squads are scheduled to appear, features U.S. mainstays Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Carlos Bocanegra and Tim Howard. Brazilian stars include Neymar, Dani Alves, Robinho and David Luiz. (Rosters subject to change based on injury and coaches' decisions.)

In 2011, FedExField hosted the highest-attended soccer game ever in the D.C. area when 81,807 fans watched Manchester United defeat Barcelona, 2-1. In 2009, 72,368 fans saw Real Madrid beat D.C. United, 3-0.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders sign De'Jon Harris to active roster, Nathan Gerry to the practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

Tress Way named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

It is the first time Way has been selected as the player of the month in his career and he is the first Washington special teamer to win the award since K Dustin Hopkins did so in September of 2016.

news

Commanders trade CB William Jackson III to Steelers for conditional draft pick

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders announce Salute to Service Week festivities culminating with the team's annual Salute to Service-themed game on Nov. 6 vs. the Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Week.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Commanders elevate 2 players from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Commanders sign DaMarcus Fields to practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Commanders sign Danny Johnson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Commanders place Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Saturday.

news

Commanders place Tariq Castro-Fields on IR, sign Khaleke Hudson to active roster

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Washington Commanders announce 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming weekend festivities

The weekend will kick off on Thursday, October 20 and culminate with the team's 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, October 23 versus the Green Bay Packers, which will be highlighted by a series of events honoring the Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history.

Advertising