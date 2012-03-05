FedExField to Host U.S.-Brazil Soccer Match

FedExField, home of the Washington Redskins, will host a match between two of the world's most competitive soccer teams when the U.S. Men's National Team battles five-time World Cup champion Brazil on Wednesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET.
Tickets are now on sale to the general public through www.TICKETMASTER.com, Ticketmaster Phone Charge at 800-745-3000 and at all Ticketmaster ticket centers throughout the Washington-Baltimore-Northern Virginia region.
General admission ticket prices range from $40 to $105 while premium ticket prices are between $110 and $135. VIP packages are also available.
Groups of 30 or more can begin placing orders on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. ET through www.ussoccer.com or the FedExField Ticket Office at 301-276-6050.
The match will mark the first time the United States will play at FedExField, as well as the third time in four years the Washington Redskins will host an international match.
The match, in which both teams' "A" squads are scheduled to appear, features U.S. mainstays Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Carlos Bocanegra and Tim Howard. Brazilian stars include Neymar, Dani Alves, Robinho and David Luiz. (Rosters subject to change based on injury and coaches' decisions.)
In 2011, FedExField hosted the highest-attended soccer game ever in the D.C. area when 81,807 fans watched Manchester United defeat Barcelona, 2-1. In 2009, 72,368 fans saw Real Madrid beat D.C. United, 3-0.