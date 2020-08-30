First Lady Gabriella Excited For Rehearsal

This was the moment my Rookie class and I had been waiting for! As I drove up to FedExField, I started to feel nervous & excited about meeting my new teammates while also not knowing what to expect. As I walked through the stadium, I took in the history of the Washington organization & began to feel even more like a First Lady Of Football. As we began to get ready for rehearsal, we made sure to follow COVID protocol by practicing out on the concourse, staying 6 feet apart, and wearing our masks throughout the entire evening….but it was okay because we were finally practicing IN PERSON! We kicked off the night by playing an icebreaker game to get to know our teammates' unique personalities, truly setting the tone for the evening! Following the icebreaker, we worked out, warmed up and got ready for the long evening of rehearsal. Now it was time for the fun part; getting to perform the sidelines we had been virtually working on for months, all together as a team. The collective energy filled the outdoor space, and chased out all the months of uncertainty and solitude-- at that very moment, we became a team --The First Ladies of Football -- and THAT is what I will always remember about my first in-person Rookie practice.