First Lady Lizz Bids Farewell

I can't let this end without thanking a few very special people: first and foremost, my Oma. Without her, I would not have continued dancing past the age of seven and I certainly would not have the confidence to do everything I've accomplished without her backing me up. I also want to thank my mom for traveling so many times back and forth from Indiana to DC for wedding and football festivities. Thank you to my wonderful husband who has cheered me on me now through one-and-a-half basketball seasons and one wild football season -- and who is now a lifetime Wizards and Redskins fan :). To my fellow Hellraisers (rookie class), you are the future of pro-cheer; I'm your biggest fan for life. To my best friend Christie, who surprised me at Howard Theatre the night I made the team, you mean so much to me. Thanks for your support and friendship. Lastly to Stephanie, Jamilla, and cap squad: your mentorship has left a mark on my life and will always be guiding me to continue to work harder, say thank you, and live in the moment.