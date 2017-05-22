Five Takeaways: Bruce Allen At Redskins Golf Classic

Allen provided a little more clarity in regards to the Redskins proposed new stadium, which the team is planning to have ready once the lease for FexdExField expires in 2027.

While he offered no details for what the stadium will be like, he knows "it has to be a jewel" and is optimistic about the discussions the team has had with all three jurisdictions that represent the DMV.

"We're a little ahead of schedule," Allen said. "[Owner Dan Snyder's] on the league stadium committee so we have all the research and the timelines that it's taken to build different city's stadiums. We're a little ahead of schedule but we feel good about it."

The next step includes "more dialogue" with the different jurisdictions, but the process for the project will be starting "sooner than people believe," Allen said, because these newer facilities take a long time to construct.

(Jake Kring-Schreifels)

4. Expect the contract negotiations with Trent Williams to come down to the July 15 deadline.

Is Allen optimistic about securing a long-term deal with Cousins prior to the July 15 deadline? Well, Allen is always optimistic. He likes the way Cousins has approached this offseason and wants to get one finished before then.

"Kirk's played well on a one-year contract the last two seasons," Allen said. "The reason we want to sign him to a long-term deal is that he's gotten better and better each year. I think he has a lot of good football in front of him. The coaches feel they can give him more and more each year and the team has responded to him."

Allen admitted that there has been ongoing discussions with Cousins' agent throughout the offseason, but believes if a deal is done, it will be hashed out down to the wire.

"I don't want to say it's been every day," Allen said of his talks. "I do believe the July 15 league deadline is really going to be the driving point to it. It's ongoing."

(Jake Kring-Schreifels) 5. Allen wants to make sure everyone stays healthy for OTAs.

As players return to the field this week for Organized Team Activities, Allen has one goal when watching the players compete with each other.

"Healthy. Don't want to see the trainers on the field at all," Allen said. "If the guys can keep working like they're doing, I think Chad has done a great job with our strength program. The players have all seen improvements with it, but we're looking forward to actually having some offensive players on the same field as the defensive players in Phase 3."

Make sure you follow Redskins.com for complete coverage of the first week, which starts on Tuesday. The media will have availability to speak with players on Wednesday.