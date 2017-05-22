Five Takeaways: Bruce Allen At Redskins Golf Classic

Here's five takeaways from Redskins President Bruce Allen's media session at the Redskins' Golf Classic on Monday, May 22, 2017, at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va.
1. The Redskins have met with potential candidates to join the team's front office.Speaking at Monday's third annual Redskins Charity Golf Tournament at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va., Allen said that the team has met with "over a dozen people from the outside" to join the team's front office staff for the 2017 season.
Allen said he was "real proud" of how the front office personnel handled the offseason, as the team was able to bring in quality veterans during free agency and had a strong 10-man draft class.
"As I've said, we have a lot of quality people who performed well under some tough situations this year," Allen said. "This draft class and the excitement it's brought to our locker room is exciting. We're looking to add to it and we'll see what that is."
Allen added that the team could add two or three new staff members – some of whom the Redskins President has never worked with -- by the time the front office search is completed.
"I've met people I've never worked with and it's been a good, period," Allen said. "We've learned a lot about other strategies and structure around the league. It's refreshing to hear their thoughts about the quality people we also have at Redskins Park."
(Stephen Czarda)
2. In good health, Allen is ready to see Jonathan Allen on the field this week at OTAs.
Once considered a lock as a top-five pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen fell to the Redskins at No. 17.
Washington was happy to pick up the Ashburn, Va., native and plug him into a rebuilt defensive line.
While there were rumored concerns prior to the draft that Allen could have shoulder issues entering the NFL, the Redskins' medical staff checked him out on numerous occasions and don't see it being problematic. Plus with his skillset, Washington simply couldn't pass on him.
"I don't know what the other teams, why they didn't select him. But as far as medically, Dr. Jim Andrews works with us every week and knows all those players in Alabama very well," Allen said. "We sent him to the Combine as part of our medical team and we feel we have a great handle on his physical condition and we're real excited about what we saw on tape about the football player and everyone in our community in Loudoun County knows the individual. And he's an A-plus person as well as a talent that we're looking forward to seeing on the field."
(Stephen Czarda)
3. The Redskins' new stadium planning is ahead of schedule.
World-renowned Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingles Group (BIG) has released renderings of a new stadium concept for the Washington Redskins.
Allen provided a little more clarity in regards to the Redskins proposed new stadium, which the team is planning to have ready once the lease for FexdExField expires in 2027.
While he offered no details for what the stadium will be like, he knows "it has to be a jewel" and is optimistic about the discussions the team has had with all three jurisdictions that represent the DMV.
"We're a little ahead of schedule," Allen said. "[Owner Dan Snyder's] on the league stadium committee so we have all the research and the timelines that it's taken to build different city's stadiums. We're a little ahead of schedule but we feel good about it."
The next step includes "more dialogue" with the different jurisdictions, but the process for the project will be starting "sooner than people believe," Allen said, because these newer facilities take a long time to construct.
(Jake Kring-Schreifels)
4. Expect the contract negotiations with Trent Williams to come down to the July 15 deadline.
Is Allen optimistic about securing a long-term deal with Cousins prior to the July 15 deadline? Well, Allen is always optimistic. He likes the way Cousins has approached this offseason and wants to get one finished before then.
"Kirk's played well on a one-year contract the last two seasons," Allen said. "The reason we want to sign him to a long-term deal is that he's gotten better and better each year. I think he has a lot of good football in front of him. The coaches feel they can give him more and more each year and the team has responded to him."
Allen admitted that there has been ongoing discussions with Cousins' agent throughout the offseason, but believes if a deal is done, it will be hashed out down to the wire.
"I don't want to say it's been every day," Allen said of his talks. "I do believe the July 15 league deadline is really going to be the driving point to it. It's ongoing."
(Jake Kring-Schreifels) 5. Allen wants to make sure everyone stays healthy for OTAs.
As players return to the field this week for Organized Team Activities, Allen has one goal when watching the players compete with each other.
"Healthy. Don't want to see the trainers on the field at all," Allen said. "If the guys can keep working like they're doing, I think Chad has done a great job with our strength program. The players have all seen improvements with it, but we're looking forward to actually having some offensive players on the same field as the defensive players in Phase 3."
Make sure you follow Redskins.com for complete coverage of the first week, which starts on Tuesday. The media will have availability to speak with players on Wednesday.
(Jake Kring-Schreifels)