News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

For Rogers, Long Wait Ends

Aug 16, 2005 at 03:59 AM

Sidelined since mid-June with an ankle sprain, rookie cornerback Carlos Rogers couldn't wait to join his teammates on the practice fields at training camp.

The Redskins' top draft pick practiced with the team on Monday. He participated in some individual and coverage drills and showed no lingering effects of the ankle injury.

The 24-year-old out of Auburn believes he'll be ready to play in this Friday night's game against Cincinnati at FedExField.

"I am going to play," he said." I really have no limitations, I just need to get my wind back and come out of my breaks a little bit better."

During practice on Monday, Rogers quickly found himself getting back into the flow of covering NFL receivers. His toughest task may be adjusting to the speed of the NFL level.

"I had a pretty good taste of covering them during OTAs," Rogers said. "I just know that when I face them, I have to speed my game up."

Rogers injured his ankle while working out on a practice field at Auburn University in early June. He tried to participate in the Redskins' June 17-19 mini-camp, but he was held out of the last two days.

The Redskins drafted Rogers with the ninth overall pick in last April's draft. The 5-11, 199-pounder was the 2004 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's top cornerback and helped lead Auburn to an undefeated season last year.

Rogers' return coincided with the return of Shawn Springs to the practice field as well. Springs sat out last Saturday's preseason opener and missed several days of practice due to a hamstring injury. But the Redskins were without Walt Harris on Monday. He sustained a calf injury.

