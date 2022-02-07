Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Wilson's production was limited in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he made the most of the six games the Buckeyes played that season. He became the second Ohio State player in program history to record four straight 100-yard games, the highlight being his 169-yard, two touchdown performance in a victory over Indiana.

In 2021, he was even better with five 100-yard games, three of which came in the final stretch of the season, when he had 27 receptions for 371 yards and six touchdowns. He also added a 51-yard touchdown run against Purdue, which helped the Buckeye put together a 59-31 victory.

Wilson does have some areas to smooth out before putting his stamp on the NFL, like improving his consistency in route-running. However, if he were to be drafted by the Commanders, he would have plenty of help in that area. Aside from playing under receivers coach Drew Terrell, McLaurin is viewed as an exceptional route-runner, so he would be able to offer some pointers.

And with Washington's offense always looking to be more explosive, why not grab as many weapons as possible?