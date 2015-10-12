Get To Know New Redskin Deveron Carr

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

Much like recently signed wide receiver Issac Blakeney was able to connect with Duke teammates in the Redskins locker room last week, newest addition cornerback Deveron Carr will have a similar opportunity with some Arizona State products.

Signed to the practice squad on Monday, Carr played with offensive lineman Shawn Lauvao in 2009 and with wide receiver Rashad Ross between 2011 and 2012 for the Sun Devils. He's also familiar with safety Dashon Goldson from his time with the Buccaneers.

But besides some camaraderie, Carr also brings more experience to a depleted secondary.

He was signed as a free agent by the Buccaneers in 2013 where he appeared in nine games, mostly serving on special teams. Most recently he was signed by the Colts in March after he participated in the first NFL Veteran Combine, but was released before final cuts.

The 5-foot-11, 190 pounder earned first team, all-state honors as a senior at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.