Get To Know New Redskins Lynden Trail and Issac Blakeney

The path for Issac Blakeney was slightly different, but it remains close to home.

The 6-foot-6, 225 pound Duke wide receiver led all Blue Devil receivers with seven touchdowns and 559 yards in 2014 and lettered three times. And yes, he was wide receiver Jamison Crowders' teammate, too.

In fact, the two of them went to Monroe High School (Monroe, N.C.) together (imagine that offense!), where Blakeney also played basketball (with Crowder, again) helping the team to a 32-1 final record in 2010 to become the 1A State champions.

Not to be outdone, Blakeney also ranked 46th in the final 2009 U.S. High School Outdoor Track and Field Rankings, placing second in the triple jump at the USATF Junior Olympic State Championships.

He continued his track and field at Duke in the spring of 2014 and was a part of a 4 x 100 relay team, composed of all football players that posted the second-fastest time in Duke history.

He put up a 4.62 40 at his Pro Day and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers before he was dropped ahead of final cuts in early September.

His addition, at least for now, means that three Duke players will share the same locker room -- don't forget about practice squad offensive lineman Takoby Cofield, who went undrafted and signed with the Redskins at the beginning of May.

