Gibbs, Coaches to Mull Options At RT

Aug 12, 2004 at 02:36 PM

Head coach Joe Gibbs said Tuesday that he planned to meet with his coaching staff on Tuesday night to discuss options for replacing Jon Jansen at right tackle. Jansen suffered a ruptured left Achilles injury in Monday night's 20-17 preseason win over the Denver Broncos.

The Redskins have several offensive linemen with experience playing at the tackle position. In truth, there could be any number of combinations the team could use as it mixes and matches at the position in the coming weeks.

  • Derrick Dockery served as the primary backup to Jansen last year until Week 4 when he was permanently shifted to starting left guard. He started six games at right tackle during his senior season at Texas.
  • Daryl Terrell and Kenyatta Jones are a pair of experienced and versatile offensive linemen eager to establish themselves as starters. Terrell replaced Jansen in the lineup following the injury. Jones started at right guard in the Hall of Fame Game, but he started 11 of 13 games at right tackle in 2002 with the New England Patriots.
  • Rookie Mark Wilson played both right and left tackle at California and he replaced Terrell at right tackle in the second half of Monday night's game.

The Redskins host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. It will be the first game, pre-season or regular season, that Jansen will have missed since the Redskins selected him in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

Jansen was back at Redskins Park on Tuesday. He used crutches to get around and could not put much weight on his left ankle.

Jansen's status has not been officially announced, but it's safe to say he will miss significant time this season.

"It'll be six weeks in cast, then about three months they expect you to start jogging," the six-year veteran told reporters on Tuesday. "And then it's just a matter of how long it takes you to get your strength back. For a normal-sized individual, it's obviously less because you don't have as much weight to support. But I've always been a quick-mender. I'm shooting for the four-month mark."

Gibbs said he is optimistic Jansen will return at full strength.

"Cory Raymer had the same type of injury,'' Gibbs said of another Redskins lineman, "and he bounced right back. We'll do whatever is best for Jon. He is extremely important for us."

For Jansen, the injury was more personal than painful.

"It was just the thought that everybody who knows me doesn't expect Jon Jansen to be on the ground and then have to be helped off the field," he said. "At first you feel like you let everybody down. But then you realize there's nothing you could have done about it. It's just something we'll have to deal with."

