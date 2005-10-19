News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gibbs: In 49ers, Redskins Face 'Critical' Test

Oct 19, 2005 at 01:30 PM

With the Redskins coming off two closes losses on the road, head coach Joe Gibbs does not want his team to let up in its intensity level. That's why he took umbrage with media reports on Monday suggesting that this Sunday's game against the 1-4 San Francisco 49ers is one that the Redskins should win.

"The reason why those comments upset me," Gibbs said, "is that this game is critical for us. We have a chance to play another NFC team at our place. I think our fans understand it and I think our football team understands it. I would like for everybody else to understand it.

"This game will go down to the last play, in all likelihood. Everybody in the NFL can beat everybody else."

Like the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the 49ers are coming off of a bye. The Chiefs defeated the Redskins 28-21 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

In his day-after recap of the game, Gibbs said that he expected to institute some new practice drills that emphasized protecting the football and forcing turnovers.

The Redskins have committed 10 turnovers this season, while forcing just one fumble and one interception. The minus-8 turnover differential ranks them 31st in the league.

"In practice is the best place to work on it," Gibbs said. "The defense has a period where they do a little bit of strip drills and tip drills. They do everything by group. We may change it up and put a little special emphasis where we work against each other. We try to put a big emphasis on stripping the ball."

Added Gibbs: "[The minus-8 turnover differential] puts us in a real bind because you're not going to play on that side of giveaway-takeaway ratio and win many football games."

In general, Gibbs said that the Redskins' defense has played well over the first five games but has given up big plays that have proven costly.

In the Week 5 game at Denver, Broncos' running back Tatum Bell had touchdown runs of 34- and 55-yards. On Sunday at Kansas City, quarterback Trent Green connected with running back Priest Holmes on a 60-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winning score for the Chiefs.

"We are not used to people breaking a big play on us," Gibbs said. "[The Holmes touchdown] was a fantastic run by the running back where he got into open field there. We are playing very physical, but big plays are our problem. That'll be our focus, eliminating the big plays on defense."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising