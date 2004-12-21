News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Goal to Go: Converting In the Red Zone

Dec 21, 2004 at 08:56 AM

The Redskins' offense has shown considerable improvement as the regular season heads into the final stretch, but the unit still needs some fine-tuning, head coach Joe Gibbs said on Saturday night.

Specifically, the Redskins' red zone offense has been inconsistent this season. During Saturday's 26-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Redskins had a 1st-and-goal inside the 49ers' 10-yard line three times. All three times, the Redskins had to settle for field goals.

Gibbs credited the 49ers' defense for a different alignment that they had not shown previously.

"They gave us some different looks down there," Gibbs said. "We had some guys miss some assignments, mainly because [the 49ers] changed some fronts on us that we weren't expecting."

Gibbs and assistant head coach-offense Joe Bugel have said that they hope to instill a run-oriented identity in the Redskins' offense. So it's no secret that the Redskins hope to pound the ball in goal-line situations.

Clinton Portis and Ladell Betts have found running room tough to come by at the goal line. A recent example occurred in Saturday's game against San Francisco: on a 1st-and-goal at the 4-yard line in the third quarter, Portis was stuffed for a 10-yard loss.

Redskins kicker Jeff Chandler converted the 26-yard field goal, but a touchdown scored in that situation would have cemented the win earlier in the game.

Despite compiling 1,286 yards on the ground so far this season, Portis has only four rushing touchdowns this season--and one of those touchdowns was the 64-yard run in Week 1 against Tampa Bay on his first carry as a Redskin.

Including the San Francisco game, the Redskins have been stopped short of a touchdown 12 times when they have advanced inside an opponent's 10-yard line.

Oftentimes, the Redskins have been forced to throw in goal-line situations. H-back Chris Cooley has become a favorite target in the red zone; he has five touchdown catches this season.

With the 5-11, 205-pound Portis and the 5-10, 222-pound Betts, the Redskins lack a sizable running back who can bulldoze across the goal line, similar to Jerome Bettis of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bettis is 5-11 and 250 pounds--those types of backs are not so easy to find.

For now, Gibbs is focusing on establishing the offense's identity with the personnel at hand.

"You would like to develop a formula over a period of time that your team buys into and has confidence in," Gibbs said. "That's what we're trying to do here. We're trying to build something that we can hang our hat on."

Patrick Ramsey said after Saturday's game that the offense is starting to feed off of the success of the defense. And as the offense continues to progress, it goes both ways, he said.

"But I think at the same time, we could have lost the [49ers] game if our defense hadn't played so well, because we didn't score touchdowns when we got down there [near the goal line]," Ramsey said. "We had to settle for field goals. We're contributing more than we have, but probably not as much as we'd like to contribute."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising