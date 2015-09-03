Green, Williams, Moseley Help Kick Off Topgolf In Ashburn

According to Leesburg Today, "the business is projecting 450,000 customers will visit in its first year and that, over the next 10 years, it will have an economic impact of $264.5 million, company representatives said."

That's good news for many current Redskins players who enjoy swinging the golf club around during the offseason.

Jason Hatcher, Andre Roberts and Alfred Morris will probably be the first to take advantage of the new facility.

Maybe it will give Hatcher an excuse not to hit golf balls off his back porch now.

.

.