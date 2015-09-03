Green, Williams, Moseley Help Kick Off Topgolf In Ashburn

RELATED LINKS:--Social Recap: Redskins Host Welcome Home Luncheon
Already swinging into action since 9 a.m. today, the new Topgolf Loudoun in Ashburn, Va., celebrated its grand opening with a VIP red carpet event Wednesday night that featured a few former Redskins greats.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green, Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams and MVP Mark Moseley all enjoyed a night out at the three story driving range and golf center, posing for photos and representing the Redskins at a location very near to the Redskins Park facility.
According to Leesburg Today, "the business is projecting 450,000 customers will visit in its first year and that, over the next 10 years, it will have an economic impact of $264.5 million, company representatives said."
That's good news for many current Redskins players who enjoy swinging the golf club around during the offseason.
Jason Hatcher, Andre Roberts and Alfred Morris will probably be the first to take advantage of the new facility.
Maybe it will give Hatcher an excuse not to hit golf balls off his back porch now.
