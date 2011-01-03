News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Haynesworth rejoins Redskins - if only for a day

Jan 03, 2011 at 11:34 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Albert Haynesworth rejoined the Washington Redskins - if only for a day.

The two-time All-Pro defensive lineman reported to Redskins Park as required Monday, a day after the team ended a 6-10 season with a loss to the New York Giants.

Haynesworth took his season-ending physical and cleaned out his locker, but he did not speak with coach Mike Shanahan.

I did not meet with him. Last time he was in the building he would not meet with me, so it is what it is,'' Shanahan said.I thought he may stop by, wasn't really sure. He did not.''

Shanahan suspended Haynesworth without pay for the final four games of the season for ``conduct detrimental to the club,'' the culmination of a monthslong feud between coach and player. Haynesworth is appealing the suspension in hopes of recouping the $847,000 in salary it cost him.

Haynesworth would have been fined had he not reported Monday to take his physical. Approached at his locker, he told reporters: ``I've got nothing to say.''

He came in and got his physical, was in good spirits,'' defensive lineman Vonnie Holliday said.He's going about his work the way everybody else is today. Was it a little weird, him coming in? Yeah.''

There's a good chance it was Haynesworth's last appearance in the Redskins' locker room. The Redskins are expected to trade him in the offseason or release him outright.

Asked if he had a sense of urgency to make a final decision on Haynesworth and Donovan McNabb - another marquee player not expected to return - Shanahan said: ``We're going to do what we think is in the best interests of the organization, still with the thought process in mind that we're dealing with people at the same time. It's a fine line there.''

