How Redskins Fans 'Fight On'

Throughout the month, we're asking for fans to share a story about a battle with breast cancer to raise awareness in October.

Today we highlight Cindy Borum (left), a big Redskins fan who wrote to us about her battle and survival through surgery and chemotherapy to overcome breast cancer.

"My family has been affected by this horrible disease in a few ways," she wrote. "My brothers and I lost our mother in 1973 at the young age of 33-- I was 7 years old --to this disease. Being the only girl, it was always on my mind on whether I would get breast cancer. At the age of 42, I was diagnosed with it and endured a 10 hour surgery and then chemotherapy. We have an aunt who is a survivor and I have had numerous co-workers and friends who have battled this disease.

"Through the grace of God, I am healed and raise funding and awareness through the American Cancer Society Relay for Life every year."

