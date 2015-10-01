How Redskins Fans 'Fight On'

RELATED LINKS:--Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month With 'Fight On' Shirts
--Air Force Member Salutes Redskins From Afghanistan
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
Throughout the month, we're asking for fans to share a story about a battle with breast cancer to raise awareness in October.
Today we highlight Cindy Borum (left), a big Redskins fan who wrote to us about her battle and survival through surgery and chemotherapy to overcome breast cancer.
"My family has been affected by this horrible disease in a few ways," she wrote. "My brothers and I lost our mother in 1973 at the young age of 33-- I was 7 years old --to this disease. Being the only girl, it was always on my mind on whether I would get breast cancer. At the age of 42, I was diagnosed with it and endured a 10 hour surgery and then chemotherapy. We have an aunt who is a survivor and I have had numerous co-workers and friends who have battled this disease.
"Through the grace of God, I am healed and raise funding and awareness through the American Cancer Society Relay for Life every year."
If you have a story you'd like to share and potentially be featured on The Redskins Blog, send them to social@redskins.com
//
Today marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Annual screenings and early detection can save lives, so we... Posted by Washington Redskins on Thursday, October 1, 2015
.
.
.