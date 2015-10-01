News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

How Redskins Fans 'Fight On'

Oct 01, 2015 at 06:15 AM
Fight_On_1.jpg

RELATED LINKS:--Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month With 'Fight On' Shirts
--Air Force Member Salutes Redskins From Afghanistan

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Throughout the month, we're asking for fans to share a story about a battle with breast cancer to raise awareness in October.

Today we highlight Cindy Borum (left), a big Redskins fan who wrote to us about her battle and survival through surgery and chemotherapy to overcome breast cancer.

"My family has been affected by this horrible disease in a few ways," she wrote. "My brothers and I lost our mother in 1973 at the young age of 33-- I was 7 years old --to this disease. Being the only girl, it was always on my mind on whether I would get breast cancer. At the age of 42, I was diagnosed with it and endured a 10 hour surgery and then chemotherapy.  We have an aunt who is a survivor and I have had numerous co-workers and friends who have battled this disease.

"Through the grace of God, I am healed and raise funding and awareness through the American Cancer Society Relay for Life every year."

If you have a story you'd like to share and potentially be featured on The Redskins Blog, send them to social@redskins.com
//

Today marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Annual screenings and early detection can save lives, so we... Posted by Washington Redskins on Thursday, October 1, 2015



.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising