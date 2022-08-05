News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise to set sail through the Caribbean Islands in March 2023 

Aug 05, 2022 at 11:59 AM
Fans can reserve their spot on the seven-night Caribbean cruise at www.CommandersFanCruise.com

LANDOVER, Md., August 5, 2022 – The Washington Commanders and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Commanders fans to set sail on a seven-night Caribbean cruise from March 25-April 1, 2023, with some of their favorite Washington Legends (alumni), including Doug Williams, Dexter Manley, Gary Clark, Joe Theismann, Jordan Reed and Santana Moss. The Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise will depart from Miami, FL, aboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise vessel and will stop at several Caribbean islands, including Costa Maya, Roatan, Cozumel and Royal Caribbean's private island CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise ship features a groundbreaking design consisting of seven distinct neighborhoods, each packed with amazing, innovative at-sea experiences. The vessel offers a relaxing atmosphere and upscale entertainment paired with ultra-modern facilities. Fans can purchase tickets and learn about cost, package options and additional details by visiting www.CommandersFanCruise.com.

As part of the seven-night excursion, guests will have the opportunity to partake in Commanders-themed events and activities, including meet-and-greets, Q&A's and photo opportunities, trivia, karaoke, dancing and more, all while enjoying the company of up to 30 Washington Legends. Additional Legends will be announced closer to the cruise departure date.

"As an organization, it is important to us to provide Commanders fans with the best fan experience possible — whether that be at FedExField or across the Caribbean," said Commanders Chief Partnership Officer Ryan Moreland. "Having the best fans in football join dozens of players who have shaped the history of this organization in this unforgettable experience is central to our mission of seeking out exciting and impactful partnerships, and we thank First Class Cruises for helping to bring this unique experience to life for our fans."

"Washington football fans are the most passionate and dedicated in the sport — and their years of loyalty made our careers in burgundy and gold so special," said Doug Williams, Washington Legend, Super Bowl MVP Quarterback and Senior Advisory to Commanders Team President Jason Wright. "Bringing these two groups back together for a week in the Caribbean will be an unforgettable experience for all, and the Legends look forward to connecting with the fans and reliving some of our most memorable moments."

"This is the ultimate experience for any Commanders fan," said Rebecca Nahom, First Class Cruises Director of Marketing. "We are excited to bring fans closer to their favorite team in such a unique way. Sailing on the Harmony of the Seas, one of the world's most exclusive and premier cruise ships, alongside Washington Legends, offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for every Commanders fan."

To reserve your spot on the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise and for more information on Royal Caribbean policies related to this cruise please visit www.CommandersFanCruise.com. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to engage with the partnership throughout the season at FedExField and other team events, including Training Camp and gameday concourse activations throughout the season.

