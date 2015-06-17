Iowa State Basketball Coach Makes Sure His Son Hails Early

RELATED LINKS:
Steve Prohm is the new head men's basketball coach for the Iowa State Cyclones. But that doesn't mean he's given up on his roots.
Prohm, a native of Vienna, Va., has long used Twitter as a way to show support for the Redskins. He was thrilled when the team chose Brandon Scherff back on April 30.
Well, now his little one is inheriting his devotion.
Prohm took a photo of his son wrapped in a burgundy onesie. Can you tell this coach bleeds burgundy and gold?
It should help that his Redskins gear closely matches Iowa State's school colors!
