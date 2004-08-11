News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jansen Placed On IR; Jones To Start

Aug 11, 2004 at 06:20 PM

Right tackle Jon Jansen had surgery on his ruptured left Achilles on Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C. and his foot will be in a cast for six weeks. He has officially been placed on the team's Injured Reserve list, ending his 2004 season.

Offensive lineman Kenyatta Jones will get the first opportunity to start in place of Jansen, head coach Joe Gibbs said.

"He's a very physical guy," Gibbs said. "He has worked hard in camp even though he has missed some time with his ankle. We are giving him a shot to move up there and play, so hopefully he makes the most of it."

Jones is a 6-3, 307-pound offensive lineman who started 11 of 13 games at right tackle for the New England Patriots in 2002. He signed with the Redskins last November but suffered a weight room injury and was placed on injured reserve.

"It's unfortunate how it happened, but I am excited about the opportunity to start," Jones said. "It's nothing new for me to be a starter, but it is something new for me to start in D.C. We all know there's no room for mistakes and lagging. I just have to put my best foot forward and do what I know how to do."

Jones spent extra time working with assistant head coach-offense Joe Bugel after practice.

Jansen ruptured his left Achilles in Monday night's preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Jansen's surgery on Wednesday went well and he will return to the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday, according to team officials. He will begin a six-month rehabilitation assignment at Redskins Park.

