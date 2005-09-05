News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Joe Gibbs Media Session: Roster Cuts

Sep 05, 2005 at 04:46 AM

Opening Statement:

"It's been a long day for us. We've been visiting a lot of guys. It's tough anytime you have to go and cut players who have worked extremely hard. The rules are that we only go with a certain number of players, so we had to get down on our numbers. We had to make some tough decisions. We spent most of the day visiting with guys and trying to talk our way through it. But we have a final roster here."

On whether some cuts were tougher than others:

"I'd say we had some situations like that. As a matter of fact, quite a few were like that. But as a staff, you've been agonizing over it for a while. Certainly there are players there who you wish you could have on your squad. Our heart goes out to them. I had some tough conversations today. You don't like doing it, but it's something you have to do."

On whether it was tougher to cut players who were with the team in 2004:

"I always take that real tough. Somebody who made it for us last year. I'm just hoping that things work out the best for them and in some cases you hope that somebody else picks them up. If not, we'll just have to wait and see what happens here."

On whether the numbers at each position were what he expected:

"There was some variation in it, because you could always go one player up or one player down, but I think in general that was the case."

On Zak Keasey earning a roster spot:

"I think what Zak did, it was one of those stories where nobody was giving him a chance, maybe because of his height. But from the time he got here, he was very productive on special teams, so we'll be counting on him there. Also, [linebackers coach] Dale Lindsey liked him at linebacker and liked his attitude. Zak didn't miss a play and went after it hard on every single down. He was somebody who earned it."

On the release of LB Robert McCune, a fifth-round draft pick:

"In general, there's always strategy where you're trying to work something out and bring people back to the practice squad.

On the release of two second-day draft picks during preseason:

"It's one of those things that worked out the way it did."

On Jimmy Farris:

"Jimmy made a good impression on us in the time he was here. I have nothing but good things to say about him."

On the size of his wide receivers:

"I think our receivers, you've got Taylor and Thrash, they're probably a little more than 6-0. Our other guys are smaller receivers. Hopefully they'll be real productive. We think they will be."

On Andy Groom winning the punting job:

"He has punted here in preseason. We felt like with Andy, from everything we could tell and the decision process that went into it, he's been seasoned because he's been other places. He's been at this for about three years. Hopefully what we have there is a young guy on the rise. And I think John Hall really likes him as a holder. The other night is a good example, he goes in there and he kicks a game-tying field goal. That's about as much pressure as you're going to get. They seem to have a good relationship. We felt like he was the guy we need to keep there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising